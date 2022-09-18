Westminster Barracks/Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 22B1005556

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mengbei Wang

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 09/17/2022 at approximately 0136 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5, Weathersfield, Vermont

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Arden Sanborn

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Weathersfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police were advised of a family fight incident that occurred on US Route 5 in the town of Weathersfield, County of Windsor, Vermont.

Investigation determined that Arden Sanborn, 42, damaged another family members vehicle then left the residence prior to Vermont State Police arrival.

Sanborn later met with Vermont State Police and was subsequently issued a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division, on 11/08/2022 at 0800 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/08/2022 at 0800 AM

COURT: White River Junction

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

