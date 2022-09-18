Submit Release
Westminster Barracks/Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B1005556

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mengbei Wang      

STATION: Westminster                     

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 09/17/2022 at approximately 0136 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5, Weathersfield, Vermont

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief

 

ACCUSED: Arden Sanborn                                               

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Weathersfield, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police were advised of a family fight incident that occurred on US Route 5 in the town of Weathersfield, County of Windsor, Vermont.

 

Investigation determined that Arden Sanborn, 42, damaged another family members vehicle then left the residence prior to Vermont State Police arrival.

 

Sanborn later met with Vermont State Police and was subsequently issued a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division, on 11/08/2022 at 0800 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/08/2022 at 0800 AM            

COURT: White River Junction

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

 

 

Trooper Mengbei Wang

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Westminster, VT, 05158

Dispatch-(802)722-4600

Mengbei.Wang@vermont.gov

 

