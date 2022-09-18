Westminster Barracks/Unlawful Mischief
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B1005556
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mengbei Wang
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 09/17/2022 at approximately 0136 AM
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5, Weathersfield, Vermont
VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Arden Sanborn
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Weathersfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police were advised of a family fight incident that occurred on US Route 5 in the town of Weathersfield, County of Windsor, Vermont.
Investigation determined that Arden Sanborn, 42, damaged another family members vehicle then left the residence prior to Vermont State Police arrival.
Sanborn later met with Vermont State Police and was subsequently issued a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division, on 11/08/2022 at 0800 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/08/2022 at 0800 AM
COURT: White River Junction
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N
Trooper Mengbei Wang
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Westminster, VT, 05158
Dispatch-(802)722-4600
Mengbei.Wang@vermont.gov