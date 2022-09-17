VT Rt 14 and US 5 Coventry

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Derby

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT Route 14 and US Route 5 in Coventry is closed to due to a Motor Vehicle Crash.

This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

