Arrest Made in a Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse Offense: 100 Block of Adams Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sexual Assault Unit announce an arrest has been made in a Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse offense that occurred on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, in the 100 block of Adams Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 3:20 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect engaged in unwanted sexual contact with the victim and then exposed himself to the victim. The suspect then fled the scene.

 

On Thursday, September 15, 2022, 24-year-old Charlie Johnson, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse and Lewd, Indecent, Or Obscene Acts.

 

