“AvranceCorp Developments reimagines the design for the proposed 160 units Georgian Bay Harbour development in Meaford”

NORTH YORK, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AvranceCorp Developments announces newly designed upgrades to the 160-unit luxury accommodations. In addition, the Georgian Bay Harbour Development has been reimagined with specific design upgrades discussed in the May 2022 public meeting.

First and foremost, the AvranceCorp Development team met the Public concerns over building in a flood plain by raising the building to two meters above grade. This change will mitigate any possible flood issues identified by the flood plain assessment report independently conducted and prepared by Crozel Consulting Engineers in December2019, making this project a sound, floodproof building. In addition, the Georgian Bay Harbour development design now includes four commercial units on the south corner of the building facing Trowbridge and the lake.

The Public can spend some quality time for afternoon tea in a boutique cafe located right behind the library, at the same time enjoy intimate dining at a top-notched restaurant with excellent views of the lake and common areas highlighted by meticulous landscaping. In addition, AvranceCorp Developments incorporated traditional railings from the previous glass balconies and more brick features and pillars to conform to the Heritage attributes of downtown Meaford. The developer went one step further to set back the 4th and 5th floors as per the Heritage ordinance.

The eco-friendly team at AvranceCorp Developments added more open spaces for residents, including a green courtyard and green roof terrace. In addition, the new design set back commercial units to create more space for landscape and green areas. The developer’s plan includes but not limited to providing a brand new pedestrian road and up to seven public benches along the Bighead River for the enjoyment of the general public.

With these changes, the developer is confident that the Georgian Bay Harbour development will fit perfectly in downtown Meaford. Inhabitants of the Town often describe Meaford as a four-season playground that has it all: great live theatre and concerts, fresh local food, unique shopping, nature at your doorstep, recreational activities, a beautiful harbour, waterfront campground, and so much more. With these changes, the development has ticked every box and will be a sought-after living space that fits well with the community.

According to AvranceCorp Developments, “We strongly believe this proposed development would be a valued living space immersed harmoniously into the community and will eventually be a legacy and landmark of the Town of Meaford.”

