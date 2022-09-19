Legair Brand Luxury Boutique to Host a Fashion for a Cause Event in Atlanta, GA to Benefit USA and Island of Dominica
EMERGENCE Gala Feature International Designs by Arthlene Lawrence and Hosted by Emmy Award winner Aurea McGarry and Steve Harvey Show Assistant Stylist Sam Sparks
On October 16, 2022 Legair Brand Luxury Boutique will host the EMERGENCE Gala, its annual “Fashion For A Cause” charity fundraiser.ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The EMERGENCE Gala will benefit the Restore to Empower (R2E), a 501(c)3 non profit organization that is focused on leading in humanitarian efforts to support, train and provide resources to youth and women in need.
The chic fundraiser will be held at the luxury Hilton Hotel in Atlanta North and feature local culinary flavors, fashion and a silent auction. Hosted by Emmy Award winner Aurea McGarry and Steve Harvey Show Assistant Stylist Sam Sparks, this event promises to be uplifting, inspiring and empowering to women and their supportive consort It will showcase beautiful and unique designs by the multitalented award-winning international designer Arthlene Lawrence, The EMERGENCE Gala will most importantly (1) Seek to raise $100,000,00 to assist in projects that support health, education, job creation and skill enhancement both here in the United States and the Caribbean (2) Honor three women conquerors who have overcome obstacles and survived challenges in the areas of Alopecia, Domestic Violence and Cancer.
About Restore to Empower
Founded by Arthlene Lawrence and her children, Restore to Empower has helped hundreds of families through noticeable impact in the communities it serves. The organization is dedicated to empowering the underprivileged at-risk youth and abused women by offering (A) basic personal and health support (B) sewing and fashion training, mentoring (C) educational programs to include life skills and GED prep. All efforts are geared toward aiding them in living a more meaningful, stable and productive life: helping them to reach and develop their full potential.
The following are the current and prospective Restore to Empower 2023 projects:
The Imagine Me Vocational Training: An educational career and business training platform providing individuals with practical, hands-on training or certifications. Classes are offered both online and in-person. Currently offered in the USA the program is set to launch in the Commonwealth of Dominica in the spring of 2023.
Thrift Stores of the Island of Dominica: The opening of the stores will help to create means of employment, nurture on the job life skills and develop financial independence for the youth on the island. Helping to reduce risk of said youths returning to crime and drugs to survive.
Your support of these initiatives will allow E2E to mobilize sustainable solutions in order to provide the generation of tomorrow with the necessary skills and technical knowledge, to create a better future for themselves, and transform their communities.
To make the EMERGENCE Gala a success, we need YOUR support in helping to plant today in order to sow into tomorrow. As eloquently stated by Benjamin Franklin, “An investment in knowledge pays the best interest”. All proceeds, which are 100% tax deductible, raised through ticket sales, sponsorships and the silent auction will support E2E’s community work to help youth and women become and remain self-sufficient in the USA and the Commonwealth of Dominica. Click the "Purchase Tickets" link to attend gala, learn about sponsorship/vendor opportunities and potential avenues to donate. Restore to Empower representatives are available to answer any questions that that individuals or companies may have.
Arthlene Legair Lawrence, Director
Restore to Empower
614-402-7034
