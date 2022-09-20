Submit Release
JobPaths Teams Up With Indeed, A Leading Global Hiring Platform, To Connect Veterans To Their Database Of Opportunities

JobPaths, the leading platform for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) Hiring for veterans, people with disabilities, formerly incarcerated individuals, women, and minorities.

Over 200,000 active users who are part of JobPaths’ robust network of veteran platforms will receive free access to Indeed’s millions of job openings worldwide.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JobPaths is proud to announce that it is partnering with Indeed, a leading global hiring platform, to give its partner sites and their users free access to the hiring giant’s job postings. In this partnership, veteran job seekers on JobPaths will have the ability to create an account on Indeed automatically.

Military experienced job seekers using the JobPaths network of sites for free training, resume writing, and mentorship will gain access to this opportunity when creating their user profiles. Key to this partnership is JobPaths’ proprietary Military Skills translator that allows tens of thousands of veterans a month to translate what they did in the military to careers in the civilian world. Now users can take that translation and find a job on the world's largest job site, Indeed.

As users finalize the creation of their accounts, they are asked to check a box to affirm a straightforward statement: “Yes, post my resume on Indeed!” When they accept, users will have their Indeed account created using their JobPaths credentials and information, including data provided by JobPaths’ Translator. Users can then be sourced by the countless employers posting millions of job openings on Indeed every day.

“We are excited to combine our vast JobPaths network and our ability to help veterans and their family members identify their best career move with the power of Indeed,” said JobPaths CEO Jack Fanous. “This helps us finally bridge the gap that has existed between many in the military and traditional recruitment sites.”

JobPaths is the modern workforce development platform bringing radical change to the veteran employment landscape by harnessing modern technology to connect users to the right job opportunity. The site includes intelligent candidate matching, job posting and searching, resume building, skills translations and assessments, training, and mentorship.

JobPaths’ robust network of veteran platforms has over 200,000 veterans and family members actively using the page, with over 24,000 new users joining every month. Among the dozens of institutions utilizing the JobPaths software as their veteran workforce development platform are United Way’s Mission United, Paralyzed Veterans of America, Hope for the Warriors, Air Force Association, and the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) and its 300,000 members.

For more information, visit jobpaths.com.


About JobPaths:

JobPaths is a complete workforce development software solution licensed by dozens of organizations and agencies looking to connect Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) job seekers to the careers that best suit their skills. Our network of sites utilizing our cutting-edge software offer tools to help job seekers, including a resume builder, skills translations, career matching, skills assessments, job postings, career training, and mentorship. The software also has features to help HR professionals identify, reach, and hire DE&I candidates, including job posting, candidate searching and matching, and e-learning. For more information, visit jobpaths.com.

About Indeed:

More people find jobs on Indeed than anywhere else. Indeed is the #1 job site in the world and allows jobseekers to search millions of jobs on the web or mobile in over 60 countries and 28 languages. More than 250 million people each month search for jobs, post resumes, and research companies on Indeed. For more information, visit indeed.com.

