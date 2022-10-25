SourceAmerica Offers New Job Board for People with Disabilities Powered by JobPaths
SourceAmerica's robust new job board helps people with disabilities find employment opportunities, build free resumes, access 250 free skills-based training courses, connect to mentors via text or video chat who can track their progress and make recommend
JobPaths, the leading platform for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) Hiring for veterans, people with disabilities, formerly incarcerated individuals, women, and minorities.
SourceAmerica Provides Powerful Platform Equipped with Resume Building, Skills Training, Mentorship and More to Help People with Disabilities Find EmploymentNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SourceAmerica® is offering a robust new job board to people with disabilities looking for employment opportunities and its network of nonprofit agencies. For almost 50 years, SourceAmerica has secured job opportunities that support the needs and talents of people with disabilities through contracts between its network of AbilityOne® authorized providers and the federal government and private sector. Creating more job opportunities for this largely untapped and valuable talent pool is an important focus of National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM) this October, which highlights the importance of employment equity and the workforce contributions of people with disabilities.
On this new site, available online at JobBoard.SourceAmerica.org, people with disabilities can quickly build free resumes, access 250 free skills-based training courses, connect to mentors via text or video chat who can track their progress and make recommendations, and even receive a personalized dashboard that curates the most accurate job matches, benefits, and resources for their job search. SourceAmerica is also piloting a program for selected employers that will offer a wide array of hiring features, including candidate searching, military skills translation and candidate matching. This resource is also available to all employers by JobPaths for a fee. Employers will have access to over 200,000 jobseekers using JobsPaths or one of its many sister sites.
The platform is powered by JobPaths, the robust workforce development company that has developed powerful technology to modernize how employers connect to talent across the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) space, including people with disabilities. From job posting and candidate searching, to e-learning and candidate matching, their online platform makes it easy for companies to identify, reach, and hire candidates with the specific needed skills. Several other groups have also partnered with JobPaths to develop their own platforms, including SHRM and its over 300,000 HR members, Paralyzed Veterans of America, United Way, and United Spinal.
“We are thrilled that SourceAmerica has chosen our technology as their preferred workforce development tool to help with their mission to connect people with disabilities to more employment opportunities,” said Jack Fanous, CEO of JobPaths. “We designed JobPaths to serve as a technology solution to help DE&I job seekers find employment opportunities, build their skills, and connect to resources. By licensing our powerful platform, SourceAmerica has an incredible tool in their hands to connect people with disabilities to the right opportunities.”
“At SourceAmerica, we know that people with disabilities make vital contributions to their families, employers, communities, and our nation’s workforce,” said Shane Kanady, SourceAmerica vice president of workforce development. “When the right person is matched with the right job, everyone wins. We are committed to secure job opportunities that support their needs and talents and promote social and economic inclusion and equity.”
To learn more about this platform, please visit JobBoard.SourceAmerica.org.
About SourceAmerica:
SourceAmerica connects government customers and other organizations to a national network of AbilityOne® authorized providers that hire a talented segment of the workforce—people with disabilities. Established in 1974, SourceAmerica is committed to increasing economic and social inclusion and advocating for a more accessible future of work for people with disabilities. SourceAmerica, an AbilityOne® authorized enterprise, harnesses the momentum and boosts the capability of its network and customers as a leading job connector for the disability community. To learn more, visit SourceAmerica.org and follow @SourceAmerica on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
SourceAmerica Point of Contact:
+1 571-421-8813
Caroline Satchell
Senior Public Relations Manager
csatchell@sourceamerica.org
About JobPaths:
JobPaths is a complete workforce development software solution licensed by dozens of organizations and agencies looking to connect Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) job seekers to the careers that best suit their skills. Our network of sites utilizing our cutting-edge software offer tools to help job seekers, including a resume builder, skills translations, career matching, skills assessments, job postings, career training, and mentorship. The software also has features to help HR professionals identify, reach, and hire DE&I candidates, including job posting, candidate searching and matching, and e-learning. For more information, visit JobPaths.com.
JobPaths Point of Contact:
James Fanous
JobPaths
+1 856-296-6397
james@jobpaths.com