Hope For the Warriors Offering Robust Veteran Hiring Platform Powered by JobPaths to Its Members
Group providing powerful Veteran Employment Platform equipped with candidate searching, military skills translation, and candidate matching to its membersNEW YORK, NY, USA, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hope For the Warriors, a national nonprofit organization that provides comprehensive support programs for service members, veterans, and military families that are focused on transition, health & wellness, peer engagement, and connections to community resources, is offering a powerful hiring platform to connect their clients currently looking for work to matching employment opportunities.
On this site, available at jobs.hopeforthewarriors.org, veteran clients can build free resumes in minutes, access 250 skills-based training courses for free, connect to mentors via text or video chat who can track their progress and make recommendations, and even receive a personalized dashboard that curates the most accurate job matches, benefits, and resources they are eligible for. Moreover, employers who sign up will have access to a wide array of hiring features, including candidate searching, military skills translation, and candidate matching.
The platform is powered by JobPaths, the robust workforce development company that has developed powerful technology to modernize how employers connect to talent across the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) space, including military veterans and their spouses, as well as formerly incarcerated individuals, people with disabilities, women, and minorities. From job posting and candidate searching to e-learning and candidate matching, their online platform makes it easy for companies to identify, reach, and hire candidates with the specific skills they’re looking for.
Several other groups have also partnered to join the JobPaths network of sites for their own platforms, including SHRM and its over 300,000 HR members, Paralyzed Veterans of America, and United Way’s Mission United program. The site has access to over 200,000 veterans and family members using JobPaths or one of its many sister sites.
“We are very excited that Hope For The Warriors has chosen our technology as their preferred software for veteran hiring,” said Jack Fanous, CEO of JobPaths. “JobPaths was designed to serve as a technology solution for veteran hiring, utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning to match employers to the most qualified candidates. By licensing our powerful platform, Hope For the Warriors has an incredible system at their disposal to connect their clients to the right opportunities.”
For HR members, the site gives them the tools they need to find the right candidates, job postings, candidate searching, e-learning, and intelligent candidate matching. The site also offers job seekers free resume building, job searching, a training library featuring over 250 courses, and career mentorship. Specifically for our military veterans, the JobPaths system offers a comprehensive military skills translator that translates and matches over 7,000 military careers to job openings currently available on the site.
For more information about the JobPaths platform and all of its offerings, visit www.jobpaths.com.
James Fanous
JobPaths
+1 973-830-7221
james@jobpaths.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Other
Twitter
Facebook