Working Visit of Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean to the French Republic, 13 to 17 September 2022

Senior Minister (SM) and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean visited the French Republic from 13 to 17 September 2022.

SM met Minister of the Interior and Overseas Territories Gérald Darmanin, Minister for Energy Transition Agnès Pannier-Runacher, and Secretary General of the General Secretariat for Defence and National Security Stéphane Bouillon. SM and his French counterparts reaffirmed the strong bilateral ties and discussed new areas for cooperation, such as countering cyber threats and disinformation, and strengthening energy security. They also discussed the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis, and its impact on the geopolitical situation. SM had discussions with researchers from French think tanks and Électricité de France on security and energy issues. SM had also attended the TotalEnergies International Advisory Committee meeting.

SM will be the Guest-of-Honour at the National Day reception for Singaporeans in France hosted by the Singapore Embassy in Paris on 17 September 2022, and return to Singapore thereafter.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

17 SEPTEMBER 2022

Photo Caption: Meeting between Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean and Minister of the Interior and Overseas Territories Gérald Darmanin, 14 September 2022.

Photo Credits: Ministry of Communication and Information, Singapore

