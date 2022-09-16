Submit Release
News Search

There were 349 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 245,082 in the last 365 days.

Texas Leads Nation In Jobs Growth, Again Smashing Records

TEXAS, September 16 - September 16, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated three major employment milestones following the August jobs release from the Texas Workforce Commission.

"Thanks to the strength of the Texas economy and the best workforce in America, Texas has surpassed three major employment milestones, smashing all previous records with more jobs than ever, more Texans working than ever, and the largest labor force ever in the state’s history,” said Governor Abbott. “While the nation faces economic headwinds, Texas leads all states for nonfarm jobs added over the last 12 months―a testament to continuing business confidence in the Lone Star State’s pro-growth economic policies and the unrivaled quality of our young, skilled, diverse, and growing workforce. Working together, we will keep Texas the best place to live, work, start a business, and raise a family.”

August jobs data shows Texas again set new employment records:

  • New record for total nonfarm jobs at 13,530,100 as employers added 16,400 nonfarm jobs over the month;
  • New record for total employed at more than 14 million, including nonfarm, self-employed, and other job categories; and
  • New record for total labor force at nearly 14.6 million, with the Texas labor force participation rate above the national average at 63.8%.

You just read:

Texas Leads Nation In Jobs Growth, Again Smashing Records

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.