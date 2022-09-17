COURAGE IGENE HOSTS NOVEMBER TO REMEMBER CONVENTION 2022
All Nations Church, Mesa Arizona will be having her annual convention (November to Remember) which is in line with the Church Annual Calendar. The convention has always been a special period where the church and her members thank God, bringing the best worship to God for his Goodness and Mercies and above all, give to the needy. It is a period the members of the church anticipate and appreciate God for previous Months.
This years 2022 “November To Remember” will be held in Mesa Arizona and it promises to be a soul lifting and Spirit edifying Program.
Speaking on the event, the General Overseer, Apostle Courage Igene who is the chief host, said he is inviting everyone to be a part of this year’s convention which will be great and superlative. “Over the years, we have had this program and people have been testifying of the manifestation of God in action“, he said.
Slated to be part at the program are Psalmist Shalonda, Psalmist Olubunmi, Psalmist Candice & THE ALL-NATIONS MASS CHOIR. The program will also feature Special International Gospel Singer, Songwriter, Recording & Performing Artiste: Psalmist Efe Grace from Ghana. All the listed Worship Ministers will be present to bring down God's presence with their melodious voices.
Ministering at the event are Pastor Gedeon Guidi (All Nations Church, Tucson AZ), Bishop Thomas Ridgley (Maryland), Prophet Emmanuel Stephen (Nigeria), Host/Resident Pastor: Pastor Grace Ashu, among others.
The program is billed to commence in November 7th -13th, 2022, with the theme YOU WILL SEE THE GLORY OF GOD (John 11:40), starting from Monday November 7th – Friday 11th, 7pm (PROPHETIC REVIVAL SERVICE) while Saturday. November. 12th, 7pm is (SPECIAL VARIETY NIGHT BANQUET) and Sunday. November. 13th, 2pm (ALL WHITE GLORY SERVICE)
All Nations Church will be having this year's program in one of their branch church, presided by Pastor Grace Ashu the host at 832 W. Baseline Road, Suite 18, Mesa Arizona, United State of America.
Apart from preaching and doing God’s work, Apostle Courage has over the years opened foundation that have reached out to the needy either physically, spiritually and financially. He has seen that the Church’s yearly convention is a success.
NOVEMBER TO REMEMBER CONVENTION has been one of the turning points that people should anticipate to wrap up the year.
Courage Igene is known for his practical biblical teaching, his visionary leadership and his passion to help people know Christ, get planted in God`s house and raise up an endtime army. He has preached the undiluted gospel of Jesus Christ with signs, wonders, and miracles following since he was twelve. He is also the president and founder of Joshua Generation Ministries.
