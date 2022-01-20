COURAGE IGENE HOSTS MARCH 2022 DALLAS POWER NIGHT
DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- APOSTLE COURAGE IGENE OF ALL NATIONS CHURCH BRINGS DALLAS PROPHETIC NIGHT TO DALLAS RESIDENTS.
In a bid to start the year gloriously, following our watch word for 2022 as the year of Great Light and Divine Settlement,
there is a compelling need to hand over our affairs to God, as it is mandated in the scriptures. There is always the need to seek the face of God in all that we do as Christians. Having said this, All Nations Church, a true Christian worship center in Dallas, Texas, United States is bringing one of their quarterly program to the people of Dallas, tagged “Marching Forward” as quoted and confirmed in the scripture in (Exodus 14:15) “The Lord said … speak unto the children of Israel, that they go forward'.
This program is meant to encourage the faithful Christians that they should go forward and conquer the year as it is stipulated in the Holy Bible. Slated to commence on Friday 4th March 2022, 8pm at 1323, Columbia drive, Richardson Tx 75081.
Speaking on the program and its importance, Apostle Courage Igene, The General Overseer of All Nations Church said "we are hopeful that the year of 2022 is a significant year that the Lord has made, we are handing it over to God and we know that He would lead us forward the way He led the children of Israel from the land of Egypt. That is basically what this program is meant for. It is a Prophetic Night for the residents in Dallas and it's environs and there will be a Live broadcast on Facebook for followers across the globe, prophetically Marching Forward and seeking the face of God".
With the appearance of other guest ministers are Pastor Rose Okorie the host resident pastor ensures everyone a Night of great turn around. Psalmist Brenda will lead the congregation to the presence of God through her songs, rendering her sonorous voice to the glory of God. There will be live performance of the drama ministry, Mission to Mime Divine Ministry will do what she knows how to do best to the glory of God, among others, while Apostle Courage Igene as the chief host, promised that there will be Divine visitation in the lives of everyone, solution to problems by prophetic mandate, etc.
Apostle Courage Igene is known for his practical biblical teaching, his visionary leadership and his passion to help people know Christ, get planted in God`s house and raise up an end time army. His ability to communicate the truth of God`s Word in a humorous, dynamic and revelatory manner helps people understand the Bible and how to apply its teachings to their everyday lives. He is also the Founder of Joshua Generation Ministries (JGM).
Clement Emmanuel
