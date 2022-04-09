COURAGE IGENE TOUCHING LIVES
COURAGE IGENE MAKING IMPACT IN THE DALLAS TX COMMUNITYDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- APOSTLE COURAGE IGENE: EPITOMISING HUMILITY AND SIMPLICITY
In a world that is perilous and filled with material conscious people, the need to have faith and focus on God becomes imperative and imminent, though the world might be going irreligious, that doesn’t mean that God hasn’t been showing himself or manifesting for people to believe that God is still what he said he is which is Magnificent. One of the vessels that God has been using to show His presence is Apostle Courage Igene, based in the United States.
Apostle Courage Igene, the Founder and the General Overseer of All Nations Church has touched souls, that people have come to associate him with humility and sincerity living the life of Christ.
He has shown the true manifestation of God, Courage Igene has touched lives, impacted the life of people especially in the U.S., and above all, God has used him to be a blessing to many.
Lives has been saved, revived and transformed through his weekly Facebook Live Broadcast. Mind-blowing testimonies from around the world. Miracles after feet washing, Household enemies exposed, Testimonies of fruit of the womb, Healing, Deliverance and some amazing breakthroughs and lots more. All to the Glory of God, to the amazement of people and to the shame of the devil.
On growing from strength to strength, Courage Igene said that he is actively empowering them with the Word of God, engaging them in prayers and service to the community. Many who were not working were given cash money to feed their families.
Many are waiting as The Gathering Of Eagles Conference commences May 16th through 22nd, 2022 which promises to be the best of its kind.
Courage Igene who refused to give accolades to himself said "All the miracles God does are for His Glory and Praise.
We have to make people understand the existence of God. A world that today treat things of God with levity, ours is to bring the gospel, truth and manifestation of God to the people. That is my mandate." He added.
He is described as one of the most loved pastors in a noiseless way with highest followers among social network whose integrity is proved, tested and trusted. You are at liberty to call him a prolific prophet or God's vessel on earth. The fact is that he remains one of the best respected God’s generals making waves both in Nigeria and in the world at large.
