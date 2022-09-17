Westminster Barracks/Simple Assault

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B1005551

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mengbei Wang

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 09/16/2022 @1752 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Weathersfield

VIOLATION: Simple Assault

NAME: Dylan R. Tenney

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tenney Hill Rd, Weathersfield

VICTIM: VSP does not release the names of juvenile victims

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 09/16/2022, at approximately 1752 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to an assault that took place on Tenney Hill Rd, in the town of Weathersfield, County of Windsor, Vermont. Troopers conducted investigation and subsequently determined that 29-year-old Dylan Tenney physically assaulted an individual who also lives on the same road.

Tenney was located and issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division on 11/08/2022 at 0800 hours to answer the charge of simple assault.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE / TIME: 11/08/2022 @ 0800

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division

LODGED: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

Trooper Mengbei Wang

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Westminster, VT, 05158

Dispatch-(802)722-4600

Mengbei.Wang@vermont.gov