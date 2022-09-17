Submit Release
Westminster Barracks/Simple Assault

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

                                                                                                            

NEWS RELEASE 

         

CASE#: 22B1005551

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mengbei Wang 

STATION: Westminster Barracks 

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600 

 

DATE/TIME: 09/16/2022 @1752 hours 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Weathersfield

VIOLATION: Simple Assault  

 

NAME: Dylan R. Tenney

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tenney Hill Rd, Weathersfield

 

 

VICTIM: VSP does not release the names of juvenile victims 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:   

 

On 09/16/2022, at approximately 1752 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to an assault that took place on Tenney Hill Rd, in the town of Weathersfield, County of Windsor, Vermont. Troopers conducted investigation and subsequently determined that 29-year-old Dylan Tenney physically assaulted an individual who also lives on the same road.

 

Tenney was located and issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division on 11/08/2022 at 0800 hours to answer the charge of simple assault.

 

COURT ACTION: Y 

COURT DATE / TIME:   11/08/2022 @ 0800

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division 

LODGED: N/A 

BAIL:  N/A 

MUG SHOT: No 

 

 

Trooper Mengbei Wang

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Westminster, VT, 05158

Dispatch-(802)722-4600

Mengbei.Wang@vermont.gov

 

