Westminster Barracks/Simple Assault
EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B1005551
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mengbei Wang
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 09/16/2022 @1752 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Weathersfield
VIOLATION: Simple Assault
NAME: Dylan R. Tenney
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tenney Hill Rd, Weathersfield
VICTIM: VSP does not release the names of juvenile victims
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 09/16/2022, at approximately 1752 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to an assault that took place on Tenney Hill Rd, in the town of Weathersfield, County of Windsor, Vermont. Troopers conducted investigation and subsequently determined that 29-year-old Dylan Tenney physically assaulted an individual who also lives on the same road.
Tenney was located and issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division on 11/08/2022 at 0800 hours to answer the charge of simple assault.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE / TIME: 11/08/2022 @ 0800
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division
LODGED: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
Trooper Mengbei Wang
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Westminster, VT, 05158
Dispatch-(802)722-4600
Mengbei.Wang@vermont.gov