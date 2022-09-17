Three Smuggling Attempts Foiled by RGV Agents

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents disrupted three human smuggling events resulting in 281 arrests.

On September 15, Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station (RGC) agents responded to a call for assistance from Starr County Sheriff’s Office investigators at a residence in Garceno suspected of harboring migrants. Agents and deputies apprehended ten migrants from Mexico and Central America unlawfully present in the U.S. Additionally, a bundle of marijuana weighing 16 pounds was seized by deputies at the residence. No caretaker was identified. The migrants were in good health and transported to the station.

RGC agents encountered two large groups, totaling 271 migrants, near Rio Grande City on September 15 and 16. The groups were comprised of 138 single adults, 75 unaccompanied children, and 58 family members. The migrants were from Cuba, and various Central and South American countries.

All subjects were processed accordingly.

