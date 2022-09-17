Submit Release
CBP Arrests Another Fugitive from Justice on the Peace Bridge

BUFFALO, N.Y. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Port of Buffalo arrested a 50-year-old male Citizen of Cuba who had an outstanding warrant out of New York City.

Yesterday, CBP officers encountered a taxicab with a passenger who was refused entry into Canada by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA). The vehicle, driver, and passenger were subsequently directed to a secondary inspection to verify identification and citizenship. During the secondary inspection it was discovered that the passenger, Maximo Gomez, a 50-year-old citizen of Cuba, had an active National Crime Information Center (NCIC) felony warrant from New York City Police Department, for burglary.

“We continue our crucial work alongside our many law enforcement partners, playing a vital role in maintaining the safety of our communities and bringing fugitives like this to justice,” said Port Director Gaetano Cordone.

After processing and confirming the felony warrant, the passenger was turned over to the Buffalo Police Department for extradition.

