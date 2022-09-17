Submit Release
News Search

There were 883 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 245,217 in the last 365 days.

Council President Albornoz to Hold Media Availability on Sept. 19 to Preview Tuesday’s Council Meeting Focused on WMATA, Vision Zero and Thrive Montgomery 2050

MARYLAND, September 17 - For Immediate Release: Friday, September 16, 2022

Rockville, Md., Sept. 16, 2022—On Monday, September 19 at 11 a.m., Council President Gabe Albornoz will hold a media availability to discuss upcoming Council matters, including a meeting with General Manager and CEO of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority Randy Clarke. He will also discuss the Council’s scheduled briefing on the County’s Vision Zero plan, which has the goals of eliminating serious and fatal collisions on County roads and enhancing protections for pedestrians and bicyclists.  

Council President Albornoz will also discuss the Council’s next steps on the Thrive Montgomery 2050 Draft Plan, which is a framework to guide land use planning for housing, economic development, equity, transportation, environmental sustainability and more for the next three decades in Montgomery County.   

Montgomery County Health and Human Services Public Health Emergency Preparedness Manager Sean O’Donnell will join the media availability to provide a public health update. 

The media availability will be held via Zoom and is for credentialed members of the media.  

For more information contact: Lucia Jimenez, public information officer, at Lucia.Jimenez@montgomerycountymd.govor 240-777-7832 or Joy Nurmi, chief of staff, Office of Council President Albornoz at Joy Nurmi or 240-777-7801. 

# # #

Release ID: 22-319
Media Contact: Joy Nurmi 240-777-7801, Lucia Jimenez 240-777-7832
Categories: Gabe Albornoz

You just read:

Council President Albornoz to Hold Media Availability on Sept. 19 to Preview Tuesday’s Council Meeting Focused on WMATA, Vision Zero and Thrive Montgomery 2050

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.