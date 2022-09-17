Council President Albornoz to Hold Media Availability on Sept. 19 to Preview Tuesday’s Council Meeting Focused on WMATA, Vision Zero and Thrive Montgomery 2050

MARYLAND, September 17 - For Immediate Release: Friday, September 16, 2022

Rockville, Md., Sept. 16, 2022—On Monday, September 19 at 11 a.m., Council President Gabe Albornoz will hold a media availability to discuss upcoming Council matters, including a meeting with General Manager and CEO of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority Randy Clarke. He will also discuss the Council’s scheduled briefing on the County’s Vision Zero plan, which has the goals of eliminating serious and fatal collisions on County roads and enhancing protections for pedestrians and bicyclists.

Council President Albornoz will also discuss the Council’s next steps on the Thrive Montgomery 2050 Draft Plan, which is a framework to guide land use planning for housing, economic development, equity, transportation, environmental sustainability and more for the next three decades in Montgomery County.

Montgomery County Health and Human Services Public Health Emergency Preparedness Manager Sean O’Donnell will join the media availability to provide a public health update.

The media availability will be held via Zoom and is for credentialed members of the media.

For more information contact: Lucia Jimenez, public information officer, at Lucia.Jimenez@montgomerycountymd.govor 240-777-7832 or Joy Nurmi, chief of staff, Office of Council President Albornoz at Joy Nurmi or 240-777-7801.

