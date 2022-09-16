Gov. Pritzker Announces Seven Appointments to Boards and Commissions, Authorities

ILLINOIS, September 16 - ILLINOIS CRIMINAL JUSTICE INFORMATION AUTHORITY





Candice Adams will serve as a Member on the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority.* Adams currently serves as the Clerk of the 18th Judicial Circuit Court of DuPage County, a position she has held since her election in 2020. Previously she practiced as an Attorney for over ten years, specializing in personal injury and workers' compensation cases with Ankin Law and Grotefeld Hoffman. Adams received her Bachelor of Arts from Miami University and Juris Doctor from John Marshall Law School.





ILLINOIS GAMING BOARD





Charles Schmadeke will continue to serve as Chair on the Illinois Gaming Board.* Schmadeke is a Partner at Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP where he has practiced law for nearly twenty years. Previously, he served the State of Illinois, first in the Office of the Attorney General and then as the Chief Counsel for the Office of the Comptroller. Schmadeke has served his community in the Lions Club, Rotary Club and Elks Club, and he is a board member of the Illinois Special Olympics Foundation. Schmadeke earned his Bachelor of Arts from Northern Illinois University and his Juris Doctor from John Marshall Law School.





Dionne Hayden will continue to serve as a Member on the Illinois State Gaming Board.* Hayden serves as Assistant Vice President of Employee Relations at CNA Insurance Company providing leadership and expertise in advising, compliance and diversity, equity and inclusion. Previously, Hayden served as Senior Counsel for Allianz Global and Corporate Specialty, emphasizing her practice on employment counseling, training and litigation management. Hayden has also practiced law with Miller, Canfield, Paddock & Stone, PLC and McGuire Woods, LLP. Hayden earned her Bachelor of Science from the University of Pittsburg and her Juris Doctor from Emory University.





ILLINOIS STATE MEDICAL BOARD





Caroline Moellering will serve as a Member on the Illinois State Medical Board.* Moellering currently serves as a Real Estate Broker for @Properties, and she has also worked with Coldwell Banker. Prior to her work in real estate, Moellering worked as a Sales and Advertising Representative for Hachette Fillipachi Publishing and the Leo Burnett Company. Moellering earned a Bachelor of Arts and Master of Education from Indiana University.





Donald Diemer will serve as a Member on the Illinois State Medical Board.* Diemer is currently the Program Director for the Physician Assistant Program and Doctor of Medical Science Program at Southern Illinois University School of Medicine. He also serves as a Physician Assistant for Rural Health Inc. Previously, Diemer served as the Associate Program Director for the Physician Assistant Program at Texas Tech University. Diemer served in the United States Air Force for over twenty years as a Captain and Physician Assistant, seeing to the health of military members, retirees and their families. Donald earned a Bachelor of Science from Southern Illinois University, a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science from the University of Nebraska, and a Doctor of Health Science from A.T. Still University in Arizona.





ILLINOIS FORENSIC SCIENCE COMMISSION





Hon. Arthur Hill, Jr. will serve as a Member on the Illinois Forensic Science Commission.* Judge Hill served as an Associate Judge for the Circuit Court of Cook County, presiding over traffic, juvenile and criminal court. Throughout his tenure, he was a Supervising Judge and participated in various judicial committees. Previously, Judge Hill served as an Assistant State's Attorney in Cook County. Prior to his experience in public service, Judge Hill was a Partner at Haggerty, Koenig & Hill, Chtd. Judge Hill is a former Adjunct Professor of Clinical Trial Advocacy at Northwestern University School of Law and currently teaches trial advocacy at the University of Illinois Chicago School of Law. Judge Hill earned a Bachelor of Science from Western Michigan University and his Juris Doctor from Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law.





ILLINOIS FINANCE AUTHORITY





Drew Beres will continue to serve as a Member of the Illinois Finance Authority.* Beres serves as a Founding and Managing Partner at Croke Fairchild Morgan & Beres LLC where he practices corporate law. Previously, Beres served as an Associate at Kirkland and Ellis LLP, General Counsel and Deputy Chief Operating Officer in the Office of the Chicago City Treasurer and as an Associate for Mayer Brown LLP. Beres earned a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Michigan, a Master of Public Policy from the University of Chicago and his Juris Doctor from Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law.





* Appointments pending confirmation by the Illinois Senate.







