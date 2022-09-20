Vienna Center for Management Innovation: Laying the Foundation Stone for Management 2.0
Think-tank and catalyst for experiment: new center for management research and innovation recently inaugurated in Vienna.
Thinking of the work of Joseph Schumpeter, Karl Polanyi, Friedrich Hayek and Karl Popper, it seems appropriate that a foundation stone for the construction of Management 2.0 should be laid in Vienna”VIENNA, AUSTRIA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The opening of the "Vienna Center for Management Innovation" in Vienna's ninth district comes at a time of multiplying crises that call for fresh thinking and new directions. To this end, the center will serve as a global dialogue and collaboration platform for management renewal – a virtual and physical think-tank and laboratory for the world's most creative thinkers and practitioners to come together in research and fruitful discussion.
— Richard Straub
The center will offer an expanded institutional framework for the activities that have sprung up around the Global Peter Drucker Forum over the past decade.
It will also function as a springboard for new initiatives – such as digital research round tables or “Drucker Salons” in the tradition of the famous interdisciplinary meetings during Vienna's "fin de siècle".
Last but not least, the Vienna Center for Management Innovation will award a new management prize: the "Vienna Medal for Management Innovation", recognizing significant advances in the theory and practice of management.
"The management 1.0 of the industrial age has had its day. It was a bureaucratic type of model in which the human being is considered a cog in a bigger machine. Management 2.0 – unleashes human creativity and ingenuity via trust and empowerment. It’s not just a change but a revolution." said Richard Straub at the opening of the center.
“The current upheavals in particular show how relevant management skills are for society, as they organize the creation of value and the provision of services in the community." he added.
However, at a time of growing uncertainty, this is precisely what requires a far-reaching renewal both theoretically and in practice – in both the public and private spheres. “And where could be better suited for this enterprise than Vienna, birthplace of Peter Drucker and cradle of modern management? Thinking of the work of Joseph Schumpeter, Karl Polanyi, Friedrich Hayek and Karl Popper, it seems very appropriate that a foundation stone for the construction of Management 2.0 should be laid here." he said.
Yavnika Khanna
Global Peter Drucker Forum
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn