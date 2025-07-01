Noboru Konno, Professor Emeritus, Tama Graduate School of Business becomes Senior Fellow at Peter Drucker Society Europe

Prof. Noboru Konno, Professor Emeritus of Tama Graduate School of Business, becomes Senior Fellow of the Peter Drucker Society Europe.

Prof. Konno’s ideas on 'Knowledge Ecologies' , the need for curating and cultivating 'Ba', a shared space and Drucker’s “Social Ecology” are ideas that can gain greater impact in global ecosystems. ” — Richard Straub, President, Peter Drucker Society Europe

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Noboru Konno, Professor Emeritus and special appointed professor of Tama Graduate School of Business in Japan, has been honored with the title of Senior Fellow of the Peter Drucker Society Europe , it was announced today.Citing his “unwavering dedication to the Society’s mission through exemplary and continued voluntary service”, the award singles out his “impact on management theory and practice”.Professor Noboru Konno, 71, is internationally recognized for his pioneering work in knowledge creation and innovation management. As a close collaborator of the late Professor Ikujiro Nonaka, he has applied and expanded the theory of knowledge creation across management, design thinking, purpose engineering and innovation management systems. He is particularly known for his work on the concept of “Ba”, or place—the shared dynamic context that facilitates knowledge creation—which has become fundamental to the understanding of organizational learning and innovation.In addition to his academic work, Professor Konno has acted as inspiration and guide to business leaders in systematizing the practice of innovation, not least through his leadership of the Japan Innovation Network , an organization that has close collaborative ties with the Peter Drucker Society Europe and other international institutions.The Peter Drucker Society Europe Senior Fellowship celebrates outstanding contributions to the theory and practice of management, in memory of “the founder of modern management”, Vienna-born Peter Drucker.

