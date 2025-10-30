Global Peter Drucker Forum 2025: 'Next Era Leadership- All Hands on Deck'

"Next-era leadership" is the fundamental rethink of what it means to lead in a world that has moved far, far beyond the conditions and institutions of the postwar era. At Drucker Forum 2025, leaders around the world will discuss this theme.

Project Management Institute is Joining International Leaders at the Global Peter Drucker Forum to Advance Agile and Values-Driven Management.

Our goal is to leverage diverse perspectives and empower organizations to turn disruption into opportunity. Together, we can build resilient enterprises that thrive in a world of accelerated change." — Lenka Pincot, PMI Chief of Staff to the CEO

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Peter Drucker Forum , supported by Project Management Institute (PMI) , will convene leaders from across businesses, government, academia, and more at the Hofburg in Vienna on November 6–7, 2025, for two days of debate, discovery, and insights on leadership. The theme is coined “Next Era Leadership: All Hands on Deck” because navigating relentless disruption now demands collective responsibility.This year’s gathering emphasizes practical pathways to lead through technological disruption, complex stakeholder expectations, and continuous change. The agenda is crafted to unite leaders across sectors and to pair enduring values with agile execution.Building Resilient Organizations: Program OverviewAttendees can expect high-energy plenaries, focused panel discussions, and interactive dialogues that cut across sectors and disciplines. The session titled How Leadership Must Adapt to Constant Uncertainty and Complexity” explores how organizations cope with unforeseeable events. Another one dives deeper into the “New Leadership for the Perpetually Adaptive Enterprise”. It draws on research and insights for building adaptive organizations.These sessions will explore how leaders build resilient organizations, govern beyond narrow shareholder metrics, and apply judgment in the age of artificial intelligence. The program blends fresh research with lived experience, giving participants tangible steps they can bring back to their organizations.Project Management Institute on the Drucker Forum Stage:Project Management Institute will contribute its perspective on enterprise agility and the discipline of delivery throughout the Forum:• Ike Nwankwo, Chair of the PMI Board of Directors, speaks in Panel 2, “Leading the Constantly Evolving, Frequently Transforming Organization.”• Lenka Pincot, PMI Chief of Staff to the CEO appears in Deep Dive Dialogue 1, “New Leadership for the Perpetually Adaptive Enterprise,” drawing on Tata Consultancy Services research for which she was interviewed. Pincot will also speak on Panel 8, “How Leadership Must Adapt to Constant Uncertainty and Complexity.”Co-creating the Manifesto for Enterprise Agility During her panels, Pincot will share the latest insights on the work Project Management Institute the has underway to co-create the new Manifesto for Enterprise Agility, a global initiative to define a shared set of principles for adapting strategy and delivery at scale.“While agility has long been considered a team-level goal, our broader movement pushes beyond this into the enterprise level,” said Lenka Pincot, PMI Chief of Staff to the CEO. “As we co-create the Manifesto for Enterprise Agility, our goal is to leverage diverse perspectives and empower organizations to turn disruption into opportunity. Together, we can build resilient enterprises that thrive in a world of accelerated change.These insights will dive into judgment and wisdom in an AI era, evolving governance models, and the role of project managers to drive the new era of leadership.About the Global Peter Drucker ForumThe Global Peter Drucker Forum is the world’s leading management conference, bringing together thought leaders and practitioners to advance the legacy of Peter F. Drucker, who is known as the father of modern management. Each year, it convenes executives, academics, and innovators from around the globe to explore the most pressing questions of leadership, management and human progress.About Project Management InstitutePMI is the leading authority in project management, dedicated to guiding the way to project success. Since 1969, PMI has shone a light on the power of project management and the people behind the projects. With a global community, gold-standard professional certifications, and career-long learning opportunities, PMI empowers current and aspiring project professionals, as well as organizations, with knowledge and resources to lead effectively and create an impact in the communities they serve.Join PMI in elevating our world – one project at a time.Connect with PMI at www.pmi.org , linkedin.com/company/projectmanagementinstitute, on Instagram @pmi_org, and on TikTok @PMInstitute.

