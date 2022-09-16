Read more about Georgia’s Victim Service Delivery Model Presented at 2022 NAVAC Conference

Manchester, New Hampshire – The State Board of Pardons and Paroles and the Georgia Office of Victim Services presented the Georgia victim services delivery model at the 15th Annual National Association of Victim Assistance in Corrections (NAVAC) Conference. The 2022 NAVAC Conference was this week, September 12-16, 2022, in Manchester, New Hampshire.

The Georgia presentation describes a comprehensive process for post-conviction delivery of victim services. The Georgia Office of Victim Services (GOVS) represents registered crime victims whose offenders are either incarcerated or supervised in the community.

Jaquel Moody is Interim Administrator for the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry, Office of Victim Services.

“Georgia’s presentation was the highlight of the training for me. I was truly impressed. Not only was the delivery innovative and refreshing, the topics and content were relevant and needed. I walked away inspired and motivated by their programs and their people! I would love to see this as a plenary or keynote presentation,” stated Moody.

Georgia Parole Board Member David Herring was one of the presenters.

“The registered crime victim in Georgia is taken care of once registered with the Georgia Office of Victim Services. From the point of post-conviction and sentencing, if registered with the office, the victim receives notifications regarding the status of the offender. Our staff ensure that the Georgia Parole Board Members are informed from the victim’s perspective as parole is considered for eligible offenders,” states Herring.

Victims can register with the office by completing a victim-impact statement or contacting the office.

Rita Rocker is the Director of the Georgia Office of Victim Services.

“Our presentation covers all the services and programs that Georgia delivers to registered crime victims. Many states have the same or similar programs, however few states can deliver services like we do from the point of post-conviction,” states Rocker.

The presentation included information on the victim notification process as well as the Victim Offender Dialogue program, the Victim Support Partners program, and Victim Impact Sessions and other services offered by GOVS.

The Georgia Office of Victim Services is a division of the State Board of Pardons and Paroles and is supported by the Parole Board, the Georgia Department of Corrections, and the Georgia Department of Community Supervision.

The Executive Director of the State Board of Pardons and Paroles is Chris Barnett.

“The presentation provides a delivery model for other states to replicate. Our Georgia Office of Victim Services and the dedicated staff care about the crime victims they serve and that passion for their work ensures our board members are fully informed about the victim and the case prior to and during consideration of the offender’s possible parole,” Barnett stated.

The presenters included Herring, Barnett, Rocker, GOVS Deputy Director Keir Chapple and GOVS Program Manager Chris Toussant.

Learn more about the State Board of Pardons and Paroles and the Georgia Office of Victim Services at www.pap.georgia.gov or contact the Communications Office at [email protected].

Learn more about NAVAC at https://www.navac.website/.