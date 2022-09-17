IDC Seeks Pilot Participants for its Latest Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Certification Exams
Two dozen Subject Matter Experts (SME's) contributed to exam items for the Certified Diversity Professional (CDP)® & Certified Diversity Executive (CDE)® testsUNITED STATES, September 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Institute for Diversity Certification (IDC) is excited to announce that it will be piloting the 5th edition of the Certified Diversity Professional (CDP)® and Certified Diversity Executive (CDE)® exams. Two dozen Subject Matter Experts (SME's) worked with The Ohio State University's Center on Education and Training for Employment (CETE) in order to revise the CDP® and CDE® assessments. The new certification exams align with recent industry changes, as well as with key findings from IDC's recent Job Task Analysis (JTA) panel and survey.
The CDP® and CDE® Job Task Analysis panels were convened to ensure that IDC's certification exam was connected to the work being done for culture change, inclusive excellence, and enterprise-wide DEI integration. The JTA panel and validation survey identified eight (8) domains that are required for effective Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) professionals, and 9 domains for executives.
CERTIFIED DIVERSITY PROFESSIONAL (CDP)® DOMAINS
- Domain A. Manage DEI Planning, Return on Investment (ROI), and Budget
- Domain B. Lead DEI Organizational Integration Efforts
- Domain C. Promote DEI Organizational Culture & Engagement
- Domain D. Manage DEI Initiatives
- Domain E. Partner with Human Resources (HR) to Implement DEI Strategies
- Domain F. Coordinate DEI Education & Development
- Domain G. Influence Organization’s DEI Communications
- Domain H. Apply DEI to Organizational Polices & Compliance Activities
- Domain I. Complete Personal DEI Professional Development
CERTIFIED DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE (CDE)® DOMAINS
- Domain A. Engage in Professional Self-Development and Continuous Learning
- Domain B. Advance Leadership for Organizational DEI
- Domain C. Manage DEI Strategic Planning and Budget
- Domain D. Champion Organizational DEI Policies, Compliance, and Governance
- Domain E. Manage Talent Life Cycle of DEI Staff & Volunteers
- Domain F. Champion Organizational Values & Inclusive Culture
- Domain G. Advance Organizational Staff Education, Development, & Training
- Domain H. Leverage DEI Stakeholders & Partnerships
- Domain I. Lead Organizational DEI Initiatives & Integration Efforts
- Domain J. Collaborate on DEI Organizational Communications & Engagement
The DEI domains are designed to ensure that DEI leaders, regardless of title, can plan and measure progress in a clear, intentional manner. IDC's certification system focuses on planning, execution, and progress, and the process consists of two components: a professional work submission that is peer reviewed (assessing skill) and a standardized exam (assessing knowledge). IDC's new standardized test is 150-multiple choice questions and it includes terminology, best practices, strategies that work, and modern-day scenarios. The current cut-score is set to a minimum 80.0% passing rate, but for purposes of the pilot, all participants will be grandfathered and receive CDP® or CDE® credentials.
Like an experiment, the pilot allows IDC to test its research-based assessment approach with a small number of participants. Ultimately, IDC will be able to weed out test questions that are not clear; determine if it is possible to complete the exam in the time allotted; and ensure that the cut score is appropriate, to name a few things. IDC initially sought 400 pilot participants, however more than 600 individuals have signed up to take the pilot thus far. IDC will continue pilot program registrations through September 30, 2022. If individuals are active in IDC's CourseNetworking Learning Management System (the CN), the pilot exam will be free to Candidates (people who have not completed IDC's program) and Designees (professionals and executives who achieved CDP® and/or CDE® credentials). Once CDP® or CDE® credentials are conferred, Designees must recertify every three (3) years with 60 Continuing Education Units (CEU's). Current Designees will automatically fulfil recertification requirements for a 3-year period upon taking the pilot.
Over the last two years, there has been explosive growth in DEI certificate programs. While many of these organizations reference certification, they are actually certificate programs that offer academic exploration and increased knowledge, without requiring existing expertise, an exam, or recertification like IDC's formal credentialing process. In fact, IDC is the #1 professional certification program in the DEI industry. It enrolls more candidates than any other "DEI certificate" program in the world. IDC's program is distinguished by the Registered Trademark, which is owned by The Society for Diversity Inc. Currently, IDC's automated certification system serves DEI champions, practitioners and executives in the corporate, nonprofit, education, and government sectors in all 50 U.S. states and 30+ other nations. Using high-end technology and social learning, IDC's in-depth educational process guarantees high-performance and effectiveness.
Since 2009, IDC has progressively applied research and best practices to its DEI certification process. Derwin Smiley, CEO of the Institute for Diversity Certification, says, "Our team has worked hard over the last year to upgrade our systems and redefine the credentialing experience. As the DEI industry continues to expand, we want to ensure that leaders have the tools they need to engage the workforce of the future and sustain value in the next generation marketplace."
Leah Smiley, CDE®, President of The Society for Diversity Inc., parent company for IDC, asserts, "In the last two and a half years, the DEI profession rapidly expanded around the world. For many organizations, this growth has resulted in people getting into DEI positions based on lived experiences instead of knowledge, skills, and work experience. Certification provides professional credibility by proving that an individual possesses robust expertise on a wider range of DEI issues; is qualified to provide qualitative and quantitative insight; and demonstrates the competence to achieve superior results over time." Smiley adds, "Certainly, there are some who resist qualification standards, but high caliber DEI work results in consistent and meaningful outcomes."
The pilot test will be administered in October/November 2022 and DEI leaders must take the exam during a two-week window. When registration for the pilot concludes on September 30th, new candidates can enroll for the 2023 certification program, which will feature updated curriculum and study guides, an integrated learning management system and exam platform, as well as the revised test. Currently, candidates can save 50% on the cost of certification when using the Promo Code: SPRING22. Learn more about the CDP® and CDE® credentials at www.diversitycertification.org.
