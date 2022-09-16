Submit Release
News Search

There were 914 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 245,218 in the last 365 days.

Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Three to the Boating Advisory Council

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Hunter Bland, Christopher Castelli, and Robert Hilliard to the Boating Advisory Council.

 

Hunter Bland

Bland, of Williston, is a National Boating Safety Advocate and Professional Bass Angler. He was previously a Biological Scientist and Fisheries Technician for Florida Fish and Wildlife. Bland earned his bachelor’s degree in forest resources and conservation at the University of Florida.

 

Christopher Castelli

Castelli, of Green Cove Springs, works for Geico Insurance and is a previous Marine Patrol Deputy with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. He serves on the International Association of Marine Investigators Board of Directors. Castelli earned his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Western Carolina University.

 

Robert Hilliard

Hilliard, of Clearwater, is a retired Project Engineer and Manager at Lockheed Martin. He is an avid boater and sportsman with experience in operating kayaks, canoes, paddleboards, sailboats, and powerboats. Hilliard earned his bachelor’s degree in industrial and systems engineering from the University of Florida.

 

###

You just read:

Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Three to the Boating Advisory Council

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.