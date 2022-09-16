Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Three to the Boating Advisory Council

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Hunter Bland, Christopher Castelli, and Robert Hilliard to the Boating Advisory Council.

Hunter Bland

Bland, of Williston, is a National Boating Safety Advocate and Professional Bass Angler. He was previously a Biological Scientist and Fisheries Technician for Florida Fish and Wildlife. Bland earned his bachelor’s degree in forest resources and conservation at the University of Florida.

Christopher Castelli

Castelli, of Green Cove Springs, works for Geico Insurance and is a previous Marine Patrol Deputy with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. He serves on the International Association of Marine Investigators Board of Directors. Castelli earned his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Western Carolina University.

Robert Hilliard

Hilliard, of Clearwater, is a retired Project Engineer and Manager at Lockheed Martin. He is an avid boater and sportsman with experience in operating kayaks, canoes, paddleboards, sailboats, and powerboats. Hilliard earned his bachelor’s degree in industrial and systems engineering from the University of Florida.

