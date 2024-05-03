Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Silvia Castellanos to the Children’s Trust Governing Board of Miami-Dade County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Silvia Castellanos to the Children’s Trust Governing Board of Miami-Dade County.

Silvia Castellanos

Castellanos, of Miami, is the Director of External Affairs for Banyan Community Health Center. Previously, she served as a Regional Representative for the Executive Office of the Governor and a Senior Legislative Aide for the Florida House of Representatives. Castellanos earned her bachelor’s degree in political science from Florida International University and her master’s degree in public administration from Florida State University.

###