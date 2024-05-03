Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Five to the Florida Commission on Community Service

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Ivan Chavez, Kristen “Rhea” Goff, and Heather Turnbull and the reappointment of John Davis and Sherry Wheelock to the Florida Commission on Community Service, also known as Volunteer Florida.

Ivan Chavez

Chavez is a Firefighter and Paramedic for Miami Beach Fire Rescue and a Commissioner for the City of West Miami. Active in his community, he is a current Rescue Specialist on the Urban Search and Rescue South Florida Task Force II and a former member of the City of West Miami Charter Review Committee. Chavez earned his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Florida International University and his master’s degree in public administration from Barry University.

Kristen “Rhea” Goff

Goff is the Chief Administrative Officer and a Senior Vice President of the St. Joe Company. She is the Vice Chair of Florida’s Great Northwest Foundation and is currently appointed to the Northwest Florida State College District Board of Trustees. Goff earned her associate degree from Northwest Florida State College and her bachelor’s degree from Florida State University.



Heather Turnbull

Turnbull is a Managing Partner at Rubin, Turnbull & Associates. She previously served as an Attorney for Downs, Brill, Whitehead & Sage Law Firm. Turnbull earned her bachelor’s degrees in political science and sociology from Centenary College of Louisiana and her juris doctor from the University of Arkansas.

John Davis

Davis is the Secretary of the Florida Lottery. He previously served as the Vice President of the Orlando Regional Chamber of Commerce, the President of the African American Chamber of Commerce, and the External Affairs Director for the Florida Department of Children and Families. Davis earned his bachelor’s degree in political science from Florida State University.



Sherry Wheelock

Wheelock is the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Special Olympics of Florida. Previously, she served as the Treasurer of Universal Orlando Resort. Wheelock earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration and accounting from Baylor University.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

