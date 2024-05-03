Governor Ron DeSantis Reappoints Three to the Florida Children and Youth Cabinet

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the reappointment of Jason Barrett, Jessica Costello, and Carlos de la Cruz Jr. to the Florida Children and Youth Cabinet.

Jason Barrett

Barrett is the Chief Executive Officer of Northwest Texas Healthcare System. Active in his community, he currently serves as a member of the University of North Florida Board of Trustees, previously served as Chair of the St. Johns Economic Development Council, and was a board member of the Boys and Girls Club of Northeast Florida. Barrett earned his bachelor’s degree in health sciences and his master’s degree in business administration from the University of North Florida, and a master’s degree in systems engineering management from Texas Tech University.

Jessica Costello

Costello is a Judge for the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit. Previously, she served as an Assistant Statewide Prosecutor for the Florida Office of the Attorney General and was listed as a “Top 10 Under 40” in 2022 by Tampa Magazine. Costello earned her bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Florida and her juris doctor from Florida State University.

Carlos de la Cruz Jr.

De la Cruz is retired and previously served as an Executive and Shareholder for De la Cruz Companies. Active in his community, he is a founding member of the American Gateway Chapter for Young Presidents Organization, the Chairman of The Everglades Foundation Board of Directors, and a board member of the Citizens for Park Improvement. De la Cruz earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Boston College and his master’s degree in business administration from the University of Miami.

