James Kahn’s ‘By the Risin’ of the Sea’ - Folk Album of Traditional Shanties wins New Honors on Social Change Album
‘By the Risin’ of the Sea’, on the Recording Academy™ 1st ballot for consideration for Best Folk Album, wins spot on Hope Rises II Album for Social Change
This album of sea shanties sounds just like the old work songs sailors used to sing. But listen to the words.”SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- James Kahn’s sea shanty, ‘The Risin’ of the Sea,’ was just included on ‘HOPE RISES II,’ an album of songs for social change produced by Music To Life, an organization founded by Paul Stookey (Peter, Paul and Mary). The album features songs by contemporary artists addressing various social change issues – to be released November 10, with a streaming Release Party anyone can RSVP to at https://releaseparty.paperform.co
— James Kahn
Kahn’s own new album, ‘By the Risin’ of the Sea’, has been submitted to The Recording Academy™, to be included on their first-round ballot for consideration in the upcoming Grammy Awards®, offered in the category of Best Folk Album. The winners of that round will be announced by The Recording Academy™ on November 15th, 2022. It’s beyond exciting to be part of this process!
You can listen to James Kahn’s album on Soundcloud at https://conta.cc/3czSR9a.
Kahn has crafted a powerful collection of original shanties confronting modern environmental and social struggles. It’s an exquisite blend of harmonies addressing the stark realities of climate change, and its planetary costs.
James Kahn is the author of many novels and novelizations – including ‘Return of the Jedi,’ ‘Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom,’ and ‘The Goonies’ – as well as being the writer-producer on such iconic television series as ‘Star Trek: Voyager’ and ‘Melrose Place.’ But in recent years he’s turned his prodigious talents to creating Folk music. With this latest contribution he hopes to promote social change by engaging people on the deeper, more emotional level of song.
He also hopes to raise awareness of these environmental crises with his entry into the popular, exciting Grammy Awards® process – where The Recording Academy™ is, for the first time, unwrapping a new focus on social change by bestowing a Special Merit Award on a song that best showcases some aspect of social change.
James Kahn’s shanties regale us with tales about the rising seas of global warming, and the other storms that rattle our own time - like Covid-19, refugee crises, ocean pollution, and the longing for personal meaning. The tracks are alternately moving, poignant, funny, angry, hopeful - and they bring shanties into the modern age, addressing contemporary themes with classic folk musical strains, in a melding never before heard.
Folk music fans: Listen to the songs – including the title track, ‘The Risin’ of the Sea,’ available on the Social Change album, ‘HOPE RISES II’ - and read the reviews and the liner notes of ‘By the Risin’ of the Sea,’ Kahn’s own GREAT FOLK ALBUM!
Add the songs to your Spotify playlist at https://open.spotify.com/album/2SuFuGZ7K3Ec4THOkp9Hck
More about James Kahn at
https://www.youtube.com/c/JamesKahnEntertainments
https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0434851/?ref_=fn_al_nm_1
https://thatjameskahn.com/
James Kahn
Music and Words Publishing
JKMusicAndBooks@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other