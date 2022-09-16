Provincial Capital Commission Celebrates National Forestry

CANADA, September 16 - Released on September 16, 2022

The Provincial Capital Commission (PCC) will recognize this year's National Forest Week from September 18 to 24 by offering a series of events rooted to educate at Wascana Centre and Government House in Regina.

“The PCC is home to a rich ecosystem of exotic trees, plant species, wildlife and food sources for animals and provides a rich history of horticulture and forestry in Canada,” Minister Responsible for the Provincial Capital Commission Don McMorris said. “Join the PCC in celebrating National Forest Week by learning how plant-life throughout Wascana Centre and on the grounds of Government House bring enjoyment and environmental sustainability to Saskatchewan’s capital city.”

The history of the tree canopy in Regina dates to the turn of the 20th century. George Watt and Amedee Forget brought more than 6,000 trees to Regina from the Banff, Alberta area. Watt played a role with plantings required for Wascana Park and assisted with the procurement of 18,000 trees and shrubs.

In recognition of Canada's forest heritage, 60 new trees will be planted at Wascana Centre, including fruit and other tree varieties. In 2022, an estimated 250 trees and shrubs will be planted throughout Wascana Centre and the grounds of Government House. New trees will diversify the ecosystem and attract more pollinators such as bees.

Branch out and create a buzz in your own backyard by attending one of these great events:

On Sunday, September 18 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Government House, join Cory S. Sheffield, Royal Saskatchewan Museum's Curator of Invertebrate Zoology as he talks about bees. The event is free, but registration is required. Please visit governmenthousesk.ca.

On Saturday, September 24 visit Wascana Centre's Arboretum Park, a stunning tree sanctuary featuring a variety of trees, pollinators and walking paths. The PCC Forestry team will present two workshops on establishing and maintaining your trees at home. The programs are free, and registration is not required.

Workshop one: 11 a.m. - Learn how to prepare and plant small trees on your property and get tips to establish and maintain young or new trees.

Workshop two: 12 p.m. - Learn how to properly prune your trees and identify and mitigate hazards.

For more information on these events, visit wascana.sk.ca.

