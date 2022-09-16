Update No. 4: Westminster Barracks / Aggravated assault — suspect cleared, investigation ongoing

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 22B1005502

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Greco

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: About 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 southbound in Rockingham, Vermont, near mile marker 35

INCIDENT: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

ACCUSED/CLEARED: Ryan Avery

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: No fixed address

VICTIM: Ramiro Muro

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Asheville, North Carolina

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police has continued its investigation into an assault on a construction worker that occurred Wednesday morning, Sept. 14, 2022, in the woods near Interstate 91 southbound in the town of Rockingham. A suspect who had been arrested on an aggravated assault charge, 45-year-old Ryan Avery, has been cleared of involvement after state police investigators were able to determine conclusively that he was at another location when the incident occurred. In addition, the Windham County State's Attorney's Office has dismissed a separate charge of simple assault against Avery that related to his actions while in custody at the Vermont State Police barracks in Westminster early Thursday morning.

The state police is continuing to investigate the reported assault. Anyone with information that could assist investigators is asked to call the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600, or provide an anonymous tip online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No further information is available at this time. VSP will continue to provide updates as the investigation continues.

***Update No. 3, 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022***

Following further investigation by the Vermont State Police, Ryan Avery was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was ordered held without bail pending arraignment, which is expected to be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Brattleboro.

No further information is currently available. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Avery's arraignment. Members of the media should call the Court Clerk's Office to confirm details of the hearing.

***Update No. 2, 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022***

Wednesday evening, Ryan Avery was located and taken into custody by members of the Brattleboro Police Department. The Vermont State Police investigation into this morning's aggravated assault remains active and ongoing.

State police thanks members of the public for their assistance during this investigation.

***Update No. 1, 6:50 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022***

The Vermont State Police is continuing to investigate an aggravated assault that occurred Wednesday morning in the woods near a construction site on Interstate 91 southbound in Rockingham. The suspect remains at large. Police have identified a person of interest wanted for questioning in connection with this incident: Ryan Avery, 45, who has no fixed address. A recent photo of Avery is attached to this release.

The victim in this incident is identified as Ramiro Muro, 24, of Asheville, North Carolina. He is an employee of Ameritech Slope Constructors and had gone into the woods near the construction site when he was attacked from behind by an unknown man. The suspect placed the victim in a choke hold, broke a glass bottle and used a shard to slash the victim. The victim was subsequently able to escape from the assailant, who fled into the woods. Police searched the area, including with K-9s, and followed up on tips from the public but have been unable to locate the assailant.

Muro was taken to the hospital, treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.

Police caution the public not to approach Avery and to call the authorities immediately if he is seen. State troopers will maintain a heightened presence in the area and continue to search for Avery.

Police continue to warn the public not to approach Avery and to call the authorities immediately if he is seen. The state police will maintain a heightened presence in the area and continues to search for Avery.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators is asked to call the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600, or leave an anonymous tip online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

***Initial news release, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022***

The Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks is investigating an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon that occurred earlier today on Interstate 91 southbound near mile marker 35 in the town of Rockingham. Members of the public should be aware that an unknown, dangerous subject is at large in the area.

The incident occurred at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, when an unknown individual struck and slashed a member of a construction crew working on a project on the interstate. The suspect then ran into the woods following the assault.

Troopers continue to actively work the scene and are attempting to locate the person of interest in the assault. The individual is described as a 5 foot 10 inch white man with a brown beard, dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and camouflage pants. The clothing is described as dirty and covered in mud. This individual has not been positively identified at this time.

The person of interest should be considered armed and dangerous, and the public is strongly encouraged not to attempt contact if they observe him. Instead, immediately call 911, the Vermont State Police or any other law enforcement agency.

No further information is currently available. The Vermont State Police will provide updates as the investigation continues.

- 30 -