Williston Barracks / Ignition Interlock Device

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A1005942

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michelle Archer                            

STATION: Vermont State Police - Williston                  

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: September 16, 2022 / 1005 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 15 Town of Underhill

VIOLATION: Ignition Interlock Device

 

ACCUSED: Nathan Lavallee                                              

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On September 16, 2022 at approximately 1005 hours, a Trooper assigned to the Williston Barracks conducted a traffic stop on Route 15 in the Town of Underhill. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Nathan Lavallee, 44, of Burlington, VT. Investigation determined Lavallee’s license was restricted to only operating vehicle’s equipped with an ignition interlock device. Lavallee’s vehicle was not equipped with such device. Lavallee was cited to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court, Criminal Division on October 27, 2022 at 0815 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: October 27, 2022 / 0815 hours       

COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Williston Barracks / Ignition Interlock Device

