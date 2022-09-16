Williston Barracks / Ignition Interlock Device
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A1005942
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michelle Archer
STATION: Vermont State Police - Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: September 16, 2022 / 1005 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 15 Town of Underhill
VIOLATION: Ignition Interlock Device
ACCUSED: Nathan Lavallee
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On September 16, 2022 at approximately 1005 hours, a Trooper assigned to the Williston Barracks conducted a traffic stop on Route 15 in the Town of Underhill. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Nathan Lavallee, 44, of Burlington, VT. Investigation determined Lavallee’s license was restricted to only operating vehicle’s equipped with an ignition interlock device. Lavallee’s vehicle was not equipped with such device. Lavallee was cited to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court, Criminal Division on October 27, 2022 at 0815 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: October 27, 2022 / 0815 hours
COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: n/a
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
