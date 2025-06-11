St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI and Obstruction of Justice
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A4005124
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-31111
DATE/TIME: 06/10/2025 at 0028 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5 Barnet, VT
ACCUSED: Cheryl Kozuch
AGE: 54
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodsville, NH
VIOLATION: DUI
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were on routine patrol in the Town of Barnet, Vermont. Troopers observed a minor motor vehicle violation, and a motor vehicle stop was initiated. Troopers spoke with the operator of the vehicle who was identified as Cheryl Kozuch (54) of Woodsville, NH. While speaking with Kozuch, indicators of impairment were detected. Kozuch was arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Kozuch refused to comply with a search warrant during the investigation and was subsequently charged with DUI and obstruction of justice. Kozuch was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 08/25/2025 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/25/2025 at 0830 AM
COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Riley Fenoff
Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819
(802) 748-3111
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.