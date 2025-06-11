St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI and Obstruction of Justice

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A4005124

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-31111

DATE/TIME: 06/10/2025 at 0028 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5 Barnet, VT

ACCUSED: Cheryl Kozuch

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodsville, NH

VIOLATION: DUI

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were on routine patrol in the Town of Barnet, Vermont. Troopers observed a minor motor vehicle violation, and a motor vehicle stop was initiated. Troopers spoke with the operator of the vehicle who was identified as Cheryl Kozuch (54) of Woodsville, NH. While speaking with Kozuch, indicators of impairment were detected. Kozuch was arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Kozuch refused to comply with a search warrant during the investigation and was subsequently charged with DUI and obstruction of justice. Kozuch was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 08/25/2025 at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/25/2025 at 0830 AM

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Riley Fenoff

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 #1

St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819

(802) 748-3111