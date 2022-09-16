Now Available: The Moonage Daydream Collection

16 Sep 2022

Genesis is delighted to announce, in collaboration with the Estates of David Bowie and Mick Rock, The Moonage Daydream Collection . This exclusive series includes new photographic collages on fine art paper, along with rarely seen artworks printed for the first time on high-gloss acrylic.

The Moonage Daydream Collection features two sets of editions. The first, four new Graphic Editions, are each limited to only 35 numbered prints and authenticated with the Estate stamps of David Bowie and Mick Rock. Giclée printed on 100% cotton Hahnemühle Photo Rag® paper with hand-torn edges, the four new artworks feature collages from iconic photo sessions at Haddon Hall and Trident Studios, and stills from the filming of the 'Life on Mars?' promo. They are available to order with or without ash wood framing.

Hand-selected with the Estates of David Bowie and Mick Rock, three 16" x 20" artworks make up the Acrylic Editions, UV-printed on stunning high gloss acrylic for the very first time. Each edition is strictly limited to only 25 numbered and Estate-stamped artworks, presented within an oak tray frame.

The Acrylic Editions are created from two of Mick Rock's sensational 'rip art' pieces - hand-torn collages that Rock made from his portraits of Bowie. The third artwork features a colourful rendering of a photograph Bowie famously hand-annotated with a message to fans in 1972, which has never before been available to collectors.