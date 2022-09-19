Techcyte partner NanoSpot.ai announces partnership with Opto to commercialize SARS-CoV-2 Antibody Test in Europe
EINPresswire.com/ -- Techcyte, the clinical pathology AI platform, is proud to congratulate its partner, NanoSpot.ai, on entering into a commercial and distribution agreement with Opto, an Athroa company and pioneer provider of connected diagnostics. In 2021 NanoSpot.ai partnered with Techcyte to produce digital agglutination-based antibody tests supported by AI (artificial intelligence). The partnership with Opto is a result of a joint clinical study performed in Athens, Greece, which confirmed the power of the NanoSpot.ai platform and the efficacy of its products. As a result, Opto will become the first commercial partner of Nanospot.ai globally. This agreement covers distribution in Greece for the NanoSpot.ai line of products, including the NanoSpot.ai SARS-CoV-2 Total Antibody Test.
The NanoSpot.ai SARS-CoV-2 Total Antibody Test uses an agglutination-based method combined with Techcyte’s AI-driven mobile application to deliver semi-quantitative antibody results at the point-of-care. This unique approach helps enable accurate (98.0% sensitivity and 100% specificity) diagnostic results without the need for diagnostic equipment. The test takes under 3 minutes from sample to result and requires an internet connection. The NanoSpot.ai SARS-CoV-2 Total Antibody Test obtained a CE Mark in May of 2022.
Rian Wendling, CEO of NanoSpot.ai, said, "This exclusive distribution agreement supports our mission to make antibody insights more accessible globally. We are excited to provide NanoSpot.ai solutions to our customers and are thrilled to make semi-quantitative antibody testing simple and achievable."
Throughout the next year, NanoSpot.ai and Opto will continue their collaboration to introduce the SARS-CoV-2 total antibody test and future solutions and support adoption in Greece and other parts of Europe.
“It has been a pleasure to collaborate with the highly qualified team at NanoSpot.ai.” says Michael Dowdle, Techcyte Product Manager. “I am proud of what we have accomplished together so far. It’s inspiring to see our solution help physicians and their patients make more informed health care decisions.”
About NanoSpot.ai
NanoSpot.ai unlocks the unique advantages of agglutination-based testing to bring low-cost, quantitative, and ultra-fast blood-based diagnostics to any environment. Our Techcyte-powered AI-enabled platform provides personalized insights anywhere an internet connection is available.
About Techcyte
Techcyte, Inc. was founded in 2013 in Orem, Utah and is the world leader in AI-based cellular digital diagnostics. Techcyte’s Clinical Pathology AI Platform uses deep machine learning to automate the analysis of whole slide microscopy images, revolutionizing digital diagnostics for human, animal, and environmental clinics and labs.
Techcyte’s clinical pathology platform is CE-IVD marked in Europe, and for Research Use Only in the United States.
