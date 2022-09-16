Public Notice of Meeting of the State Fire Prevention & Building Code Council

A meeting of the STATE FIRE PREVENTION AND BUILDING CODE COUNCIL will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 23, 2022 via videoconference call (WebEx) at the following locations:

99 Washington Avenue, Albany, New York, in Conference Room 505;

123 William Street, New York, New York, in Conference Room 231;

295 Main Street, Buffalo, New York, in Conference Room 803.

The public has the right to attend the meeting at any of the locations or can attend remotely at the link provided below. Anyone interested in attending the meeting in-person is encouraged to email [email protected] prior to the meeting with the location they wish to attend.

Please note that one or more members of the State Fire Prevention and Building Code Council may participate via videoconference from a remote location that is not open to the public pursuant to Public Officers Law §103-a.

Alternatively, the public may attend the live meeting remotely by pre-registering.

First, register for the meeting at the link provided above. You may pre-register at any time before the meeting begins. If you have not pre-registered before the meeting begins, you may register at any time while the meeting is in progress.

Second, access the meeting at the link provided below. You must register before you can access the meeting.

Link for registration and for accessing the meeting:

https://meetny.webex.com/meetny/onstage/g.php?MTID=ebb2202a1ca78be11ebab108c64311b78

Contact:

Should you require further information, please contact the Assistant Director for Code Development, Division of Building Standards and Codes, New York State Department of State, 99 Washington Avenue, Albany, NY 12231 (telephone: 518-474-4073 option 3 or; e-mail: [email protected]).