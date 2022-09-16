U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Tony Gonzales for Texas’ 23nd Congressional District

San Antonio, TX – Today, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Representative Tony Gonzales (R) to represent Texas’ Twenty-Third Congressional District. The Chamber endorses pro-business candidates for federal office who will vigorously support public policy that will advance economic growth, support jobs, and promote fiscal responsibility.

“Rep. Tony Gonzales has a strong record of leadership and delivering results for the constituents of southwest Texas,” said John Gonzales, U.S. Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, SW-South Central Regional Office. “Congressman Gonzales understands the challenges and economic needs facing the workforce and families in Texas, and he is committed to pro-growth policies and free enterprise solutions that will move our nation forward. The U.S. Chamber is proud to support Rep. Gonzales in his re-election.”

“Texas’ small businesses drive economic activity in their local communities, especially in my district,” said Congressman Gonzales. “I am thankful for the hard work the U.S. Chamber of Commerce does to ensure that America's entrepreneurs have ample opportunity to thrive, innovate, and create jobs. I look forward to continuing our partnership in the future.”

“During his first term in Congress, Rep. Tony Gonzales has been a tireless advocate for job creators, small businesses, and the workforce in Texas,” said Glenn Hamer, President and CEO of the Texas Association of Business. “I congratulate Rep. Gonzales on earning the well-deserved support of the U.S. Chamber, and the business community stands behind his candidacy to keep fighting for Texans in Washington.”

About the U.S. Chamber of Commerce

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is the world’s largest business organization representing companies of all sizes across every sector of the economy. Our members range from the small businesses and local chambers of commerce that line the Main Streets of America to leading industry associations and large corporations.