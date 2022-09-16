U.S. Chamber Endorses Jeremy Shaffer for Pennsylvania’s 17th Congressional District

OAKDALE, PA – Today, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Jeremy Shaffer (R) to represent Pennsylvania’s Seventeenth Congressional District. The Chamber endorses pro-business candidates for federal office who will vigorously support public policy that will advance economic growth, support jobs, and promote fiscal responsibility.

“Jeremy Shaffer is an engineer, entrepreneur, and leader in western Pennsylvania,” said Ashlee Rich Stephenson, Senior Political Strategist of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “Jeremy knows firsthand the challenges facing small businesses today and will be a bipartisan advocate to get things done in Washington on behalf of Pennsylvania’s 17th District. He has the full endorsement of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and we look forward to partnering with him in Congress.”

"The U.S. Chamber of Commerce represents businesses of all sizes, across every sector of our economy here in Western Pennsylvania, and it's an honor to earn their support," said Jeremy Shaffer. "As a small business owner, myself, I am very familiar with the issues important to employers and workers across PA-17 and our nation. In Congress, I'll be a champion for pro-growth policies, so businesses, from mom-and-pop shops to large manufacturing companies, can thrive and create meaningful jobs that fuel our western Pennsylvania economy."

“We congratulate Jeremy Shaffer on earning the endorsement of the U.S. Chamber in his race to represent western Pennsylvanians in Congress,” said Luke Bernstein, President and CEO of the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry. “Jeremy has a record of delivering bipartisan solutions as a township supervisor. We know where he stands on the issues, and he will be a leader for pro-business policy in Congress.”