Inmedix raises another $19,405 to support kids with arthritis at Seattle Children’s Hospital

6th Annual Inmedix Charity Golf Tournament takes the Inmedix total to nearly $90,000.

NORMANDY PARK, WA, USA, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seattle-based biotech/medtech Inmedix, Inc. continued its effort to support kids with arthritis at its 6th annual Inmedix charity golf tournament at the Golf Club at Newcastle on Monday, August 29, 2022. Today, it announced a final tally of $19,405 raised. After these six events, the company has provided nearly $90,000 to support research and other pressing needs at the Pediatric Rheumatology division of the University of Washington at Seattle Children’s Hospital.

Inmedix is developing two important medical advances: cloud-based clinical diagnostics and the concept of immuno-autonomics - the interface between immune function and stress, controlled within the brain by the autonomic nervous system (ANS). Fight-or-flight stress can drive autoimmune disease to excess and contribute to treatment resistance (1,2). With its CloudHRV™ diagnostic in development, Inmedix seeks to quantify ANS stress state at FDA regulatory standards.

“This event has become a tradition,” said Andrew J. Holman, MD, local rheumatologist, Inmedix CEO and Co-founder, and Clinical Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of Washington. “It continues to be an annual highlight for all of us at Inmedix. Most do not realize that children can suffer from autoimmune diseases and arthritis. Thankfully, our region is blessed with an exceptional and dedicated team at Seattle Children’s Hospital to address these needs and Inmedix is committed to supporting these remarkable medical professionals, the kids, and their families.”

About Inmedix, Inc. and its subsidiary, Inmedix UK, Ltd.

Seattle-based biotech/medtech Inmedix, Inc. and its subsidiary Inmedix UK, Ltd., are committed to engaging in world class research to discover innovative solutions for pressing healthcare needs related to the impact of stress, modulated within the brain by the autonomic nervous system (ANS). The Inmedix CloudHRV™ system is leading the development of heart rate variability (HRV) as a potentially informative diagnostic, therapeutic, digital health, and health economic tool. ANS profile may be the most overlooked element of personalized, precision medicine. Beginning with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), psoriatic arthritis (PsA), systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and ankylosing spondylitis (AS) in adults, the company hopes to understand and validate the role of stress biology in immunology.

NOTICE:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding Inmedix’s plans for preclinical studies and product capabilities. You are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties inherent in Inmedix’s business which could significantly affect expected results, including without limitation, progress of development, clinical testing and regulatory approval, developments in raw material and personnel costs, and legislative, fiscal, and other regulatory measures. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Inmedix undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the issuance of this press release. This is not an offer to sell or an offer to purchase securities.