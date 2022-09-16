ORCA GOLF SELECTED TO DESIGN THE WAGC TEAM FINLAND'S EXCLUSIVE GOLF BAGS FOR 2022 TOURNAMENT
ORCA GOLF’s headquarters located in Boca Raton, Florida continues to expand in the United States as well as worldwide.
DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2022 -- ORCA GOLF SELECTED TO DESIGN THE WAGC TEAM FINLAND'S EXCLUSIVE GOLF BAGS FOR 2022 TOURNAMENT
— General Manager Olli Palkamo
ORCA GOLF is an exclusive seller of custom-designed, high-quality golf bags to golfers who value a bespoke design and experience. We are pleased to announce that ORCA Golf has been selected to customize and design the WAGC Team Finland players golf bags.
WAGC Team Finland General Manager Olli Palkamo said " We have met the USA team players and management around the world and admired their equipment. We were in contact with Jim Smith of the USA team and he connected us with ORCA Golf and since then we have cooperated. We found ORCA Golf to be professional and very helpful and they made some beautiful bags for many other people. We are so happy that they worked so hard even though we did not have a lot of time and the names of the players were not ready. We are excited for our new bags”
“I was humbled when I received the communication from Team Finland’s executives asking us to provide their bags. What was more humbling is that they saw our bags - they did not care that we are women.” Erica Bennett, Designer & Founder of ORCA Golf
ABOUT ORCA GOLF
ORCA GOLF designs and delivers a golf bag that completely represents our clients. ORCA Golf is dedicated to quality and world class service. Not only in the products, but in how we engage with our clients, whether professional, celebrity or the everyday golfer. ORCA Golf is for golfers who want bespoke service with a heart for sustainability.
“Our custom designed bags are designed and built from ground zero, with care and purpose. Express yourself, your team, company, alma mater, special events, dates … you.” Erica Bennett, Designer & Founder of ORCA Golf
Visit www.Orca-Golf.com for Custom Golf Gags & Country Club Sample Collection visit: https://orca-golf.com/pages/gallery. Carry with Purpose™
