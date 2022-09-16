Meeting with President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov

TAJIKISTAN, September 16 - On September 16, 2022, in Samarkand, within the framework of the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, met with the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov.

The heads of state discussed the situation in the area of the Tajik-Kyrgyz border.

The Presidents agreed to establish a commission to investigate the causes of the armed incident and instructed the co-chairs of the Intergovernmental Commission on the Delimitation and Demarcation of the State Border to intensify its work, including the activities of working groups on topographic and legal issues.

The heads of state were unanimous in their opinion that all emerging issues should be resolved exclusively by political and diplomatic means.