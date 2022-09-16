City of Atlanta officially recognizes Sept. 16 as Nappy Roots Day
Nappy Roots Day has been celebrated in the State of Kentucky since 2002
The State of Kentucky has been celebrating Nappy Roots Day since 2002, and now having it here means the world to my family, my brothers in Nappy Roots and myself because Georgia is my home state.”LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nappy Roots is proud to announce that Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and the Atlanta City Council have officially proclaimed Sept. 16 ‘Nappy Roots Day.’ Former Kentucky Governor Paul E. Patton previously established Sept. 16 as Nappy Roots Day in Kentucky in 2002.
— Nappy Roots and Atlantucky Co-Founder Fish Scales
In honor of Nappy Roots Day, the group released their new single, “Random Thoughts,” the first single from the group’s ninth full-length studio album, which is slated to be released in the first quarter of 2023.
“As the 61st Mayor of Atlanta, it is my pleasure to recognize [Nappy Roots] for your accomplishments in music and continued service to our Castleberry Hill community,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said. “On behalf of the City of Atlanta, we acknowledge the members of Nappy Roots for your tremendous contributions to our city’s culture, music, art and creative community.”
To celebrate the single release, the group is hosting a public Nappy Roots Day Nappy Hour event from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at its brewery, Atlantucky (170 Northside Drive SW, Suite 96). The celebration will also feature Atlantucky’s new seasonal European lager, “Naptoberfest” and be accompanied by a live airing of The Greg Street Show on V-103. ′The Nappy Roots Day Nappy Hour event will be followed with a party and special performance from Nappy Roots, Svnday and Phresh Ali from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
“We want to sincerely thank our mayor, Andre Dickens, his Chief of Staff Odie Donald, Atlanta Manager of Nightlife & Culture From The Mayor’s Office of Film, Entertainment & Nightlife Michael Paul and, of course, the entire Atlanta City Council led by Council President Doug Shipman,” Nappy Roots and Atlantucky Co-Founder Fish Scales said. “The State of Kentucky, where the rest of the group is from, has been celebrating Nappy Roots Day since 2002, and now having it here in Atlanta means the world to my family, my brothers in Nappy Roots and myself because Georgia is my home state.”
Best known for their hit singles “Po’ Folks,” “Awnaw” and “Good Day,” the multi-platinum selling, Southern hip hop group Nappy Roots consists of Fish Scales, Skinny DeVille, B. Stille and Ron Clutch, who met as students at Western Kentucky University in 1996.
As the best-selling group of 2002, the two-time GRAMMY Award-nominated band was also nominated for the 2003 American Music Award (AMA) for Favorite Band, Duo or Group – Hip-Hop/R&B and the AMA for Favorite New Artist – Hip-Hop/R&B, as well as a Soul Train Award. In 2011, they were nominated for Album of the Year by SEA for “The Pursuit of Nappyness.” The band’s most recent full-length album, “40+,” was released in 2021 as the final installment of the band’s three-part series, “The 40 Akerz Project."
In 2021, Nappy Roots created a docu-style reality-based television series called “40 Akerz and a Brew.” The show follows Nappy Roots and friends on a road trip to craft breweries across the country. The group trades ideas and stories with fellow brewers as the hip-hop legends build their own brewery from the ground up. The show won the award for “Best Episodic Short” at the 2021 Rome International Film Festival.
Follow Nappy Roots on Facebook at facebook.com/nappyrootsmusic, Instagram at instagram.com/nappyroots and Twitter at twitter.com/nappyroots. For more information about Nappy Roots and their tour dates, please visit nappyroots.com. To attend Nappy Roots Day, please register at bit.ly/3LqgRbP. Find “Random Thoughts” on Spotify, iTunes and YouTube.
