Alumni Spotlight Named Joan Brothers As One of 2022's Top 50 University Alumni in Real Estate
EINPresswire.com/ -- Manhattan Boutique Real Estate CEO, Joan Brothers has been recognized as one of the Top 50 University Alumni in Real Estate in 2022, by Alumni Spotlight.
Alumni Spotlight highlights recipients who are graduates of top universities across the country with exceptional leadership skills in real estate as leaders of organizations, groups, and teams. Their portfolios range from investment corporations to builders to brokerages and many others.
Ranked #46 Joan Brothers began her professional career over 25 years ago. Today, she is the CEO of Manhattan Boutique Real Estate. In the New York City residential condominium, cooperative, and townhouse market as well as commercial brokerage, consulting, and development services. Manhattan Boutique Real Estate stands out by the way it works with its buyers, sellers, renters, and landlords. Approximately 50% of their clients are international, while the other 50% are local. Their team has 75 years of experience and has completed over $500 million in real estate transactions.
Manhattan Boutique Real Estate company has won the Best of Manhattan Award for four consecutive years, joining a very small group of companies. This distinction has qualified Manhattan Boutique Real Estate for the 2022 Manhattan Business Hall of Fame. It is a certified Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) and approved as Best for NYC, and one of Goldman Sach’s 10,000 Small Businesses.
Through her years of experience representing individuals and corporations in over 20 states around the U.S., as well as over 30 countries around the world, she has used her global knowledge and expertise in real estate to assist each client.
She commenced her first company in 2005 as a President of Quinton Properties and Manhattan Global Properties and created Manhattan Boutique Real Estate in 2013.
Joan Brothers hold an MBA in international business from the University of Hartford, Hartford, CT, and The Paris France Program, and an undergraduate degree in economics from Boston College.
Alumni Spotlight provides news and information on alumni of leading universities. The magazine covers a diverse range of topics, including business, philanthropy, economics, entertainment, education, and society.
Joan Brothers
Alumni Spotlight highlights recipients who are graduates of top universities across the country with exceptional leadership skills in real estate as leaders of organizations, groups, and teams. Their portfolios range from investment corporations to builders to brokerages and many others.
Ranked #46 Joan Brothers began her professional career over 25 years ago. Today, she is the CEO of Manhattan Boutique Real Estate. In the New York City residential condominium, cooperative, and townhouse market as well as commercial brokerage, consulting, and development services. Manhattan Boutique Real Estate stands out by the way it works with its buyers, sellers, renters, and landlords. Approximately 50% of their clients are international, while the other 50% are local. Their team has 75 years of experience and has completed over $500 million in real estate transactions.
Manhattan Boutique Real Estate company has won the Best of Manhattan Award for four consecutive years, joining a very small group of companies. This distinction has qualified Manhattan Boutique Real Estate for the 2022 Manhattan Business Hall of Fame. It is a certified Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) and approved as Best for NYC, and one of Goldman Sach’s 10,000 Small Businesses.
Through her years of experience representing individuals and corporations in over 20 states around the U.S., as well as over 30 countries around the world, she has used her global knowledge and expertise in real estate to assist each client.
She commenced her first company in 2005 as a President of Quinton Properties and Manhattan Global Properties and created Manhattan Boutique Real Estate in 2013.
Joan Brothers hold an MBA in international business from the University of Hartford, Hartford, CT, and The Paris France Program, and an undergraduate degree in economics from Boston College.
Alumni Spotlight provides news and information on alumni of leading universities. The magazine covers a diverse range of topics, including business, philanthropy, economics, entertainment, education, and society.
Joan Brothers
Manhattan Boutique Real Estate
+1 2123082482
email us here