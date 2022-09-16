Maryland State Police Arrest Man Charged In 2021 Fatal Impaired Driving Crash In St. Mary’s County

September 16, 2022

(LEXINGTON PARK, MD) – Maryland State Police arrested a man who was indicted this week in connection to a fatal four-vehicle crash that killed two people last year in St. Mary’s County.

The suspect, Kevin Eugene Luther, 42, of Lexington Park, Maryland was indicted on Tuesday by a grand jury in St. Mary’s County. An arrest warrant was issued and Luther was taken into custody without incident on Thursday at his residence. Troopers from the Leonardtown Barrack, CED-Central South, CED-Firearms Enforcement Unit, the STATE Team and the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force assisted with the arrest.

Luther is charged with two counts of negligent manslaughter, two counts of vehicular homicide while impaired and related offenses. He is being held at the St. Mary’s County Detention Center pending an initial appearance before a District Court commissioner.

The charges stem from a crash that occurred at 6:50 p.m. on Aug. 31, 2021. On that date, troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to Pegg Road in the area of Spring Valley Drive in Lexington Park, Maryland for a report of a multi-vehicle crash. Due to the seriousness of the incident, the Maryland State Police Crash Team, which investigated the case, was also called to the scene.

According to investigators, an Audi S4, driven by Luther, crashed head-on with a Nissan Rogue in the center turn lane of Pegg Road. The Nissan then sideswiped a Ford Escape, which overturned. As the Ford overturned, it struck another Nissan.

The driver and passenger of the Nissan Rogue, identified as Sherish Lynn Guthrie, 53, and Hilda Gale Kanney, 73, both of Lexington Park, Maryland, were declared deceased at the scene. Luther was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment of his injuries. The road was closed for about four hours following the crash.

