Benchmark ESG® is Happy to Welcome the Luthra Group as a New Subscriber
The Luthra Group will engage its teams in reporting safety concerns and incidents, and drive critical actions to closure.CINCIANNTI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founded in 1980, the Luthra Group started its business in the textile industry, diversifying into infrastructure development and environmental protection, and is now expanding geographically as a multidisciplinary organization that is substantially contributing to the growth of the Indian economy in infrastructure development and waste management. The Luthra Group has grown from an asset value of less than 10 crores to over 400 crores (approximately $50 million USD) today, with 1,500+ employees, seven full-fledged offices, and five divisions.
By implementing the Benchmark ESG® cloud-based Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) software platform, the Luthra Group will engage its teams in reporting safety concerns and incidents and systematically investigate and address the root causes by driving critical actions to closure. The Luthra Group will leverage Benchmark’s user-friendly and intuitive Permit to Work, Compliance Calendar & Safety Risk Assessment modules to digitally transform its overall EHS Risk & Compliance Management System, use the data for identifying systematic trends and make informed decisions to improve their safety culture.
To learn more about Benchmark ESG®, visit www.benchmarkdigitalesg.com. To learn more about the Luthra Group, visit https://www.luthraindia.com/.
About Benchmark ESG®
Benchmark ESG® (the next generation of Gensuite®) enables companies to implement robust cross-functional Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Solutions – locally, globally, and across diverse operating profiles. Benchmark’s comprehensive cloud-based software suite features intuitive, best-practice process functionality, flexible configurations, and powerful extensions. For over two decades, Benchmark’s digital platform has helped companies manage safe & sustainable operations worldwide, with a focus on fast return on investment (ROI), service excellence, and continuous innovation. Join nearly 3,000,000 users that trust Benchmark ESG® with their software system needs for operational risk and compliance, EHS, sustainability, product stewardship, supplier risk, and ESG data management/disclosure reporting.
