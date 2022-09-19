Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,608 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 246,682 in the last 365 days.

Benchmark ESG® is Happy to Welcome the Luthra Group as a New Subscriber  

The Luthra Group will engage its teams in reporting safety concerns and incidents, and drive critical actions to closure.

CINCIANNTI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founded in 1980, the Luthra Group started its business in the textile industry, diversifying into infrastructure development and environmental protection, and is now expanding geographically as a multidisciplinary organization that is substantially contributing to the growth of the Indian economy in infrastructure development and waste management. The Luthra Group has grown from an asset value of less than 10 crores to over 400 crores (approximately $50 million USD) today, with 1,500+ employees, seven full-fledged offices, and five divisions.

By implementing the Benchmark ESG® cloud-based Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) software platform, the Luthra Group will engage its teams in reporting safety concerns and incidents and systematically investigate and address the root causes by driving critical actions to closure. The Luthra Group will leverage Benchmark’s user-friendly and intuitive Permit to Work, Compliance Calendar & Safety Risk Assessment modules to digitally transform its overall EHS Risk & Compliance Management System, use the data for identifying systematic trends and make informed decisions to improve their safety culture.

To learn more about Benchmark ESG®, visit www.benchmarkdigitalesg.com.  To learn more about the Luthra Group, visit https://www.luthraindia.com/.

About Benchmark ESG®    
Benchmark ESG® (the next generation of Gensuite®) enables companies to implement robust cross-functional Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Solutions – locally, globally, and across diverse operating profiles. Benchmark’s comprehensive cloud-based software suite features intuitive, best-practice process functionality, flexible configurations, and powerful extensions. For over two decades, Benchmark’s digital platform has helped companies manage safe & sustainable operations worldwide, with a focus on fast return on investment (ROI), service excellence, and continuous innovation. Join nearly 3,000,000 users that trust Benchmark ESG® with their software system needs for operational risk and compliance, EHS, sustainability, product stewardship, supplier risk, and ESG data management/disclosure reporting.

Jennifer Weaver
Benchmark Digital Partners
+1 610-703-8852
email us here

You just read:

Benchmark ESG® is Happy to Welcome the Luthra Group as a New Subscriber  

Distribution channels: Energy Industry, Environment, Manufacturing, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.