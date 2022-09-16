$358,000 Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot Hit

Mega Millions jackpot reaches $256 million; Powerball grows to $225 million

JACKSON, MISS. – One Mississippi Lottery player hit it big when they matched all five numbers from the Thursday, Sept. 15, Mississippi Match 5 drawing, which boasted a jackpot of $358,000.

The numbers drawn were 7-20-26-27-35, and the winning ticket was purchased from Pomp and Bees on Hwy. 11 South in Poplarville. The jackpot for the Saturday, Sept. 17, Mississippi Match 5 drawing has reset to an estimated $50,000.

Check those numbers

It’s always important for players to retain their tickets and check the numbers after each drawing! Several large prizes are just waiting to be claimed. Even if the jackpot is not hit, big wins are still possible.

Powerball® outstanding prizes:

$500,000: A winning ticket for the Aug. 13 drawing was sold at Broadway Mart on South Broadway, McComb. Ticket expires Feb. 9, 2023.

$50,000: A winning ticket for the Aug. 17 drawing was sold at Sprint Mart #124 on Lakeland Drive, Jackson. Ticket expires Feb. 13, 2023.

Mega Millions® outstanding prizes:

$10,000: A winning ticket for the July 15 drawing was sold at Russell Chevron #21 on Russell Mt. Gilead Road in Meridian. Ticket expires Jan. 11, 2023.

$10,000: A winning ticket for the Aug. 9 drawing was sold at Murphy Oil #7573 on Alexander Road, Holly Springs. Ticket expires Feb. 5, 2023.

$10,000: A winning ticket for the Sept. 6 drawing was sold at Murphy Oil #7566 on Jackson Avenue, Oxford. Ticket expires March 5, 2023.

$10,000: A winning ticket for the Sept. 13 drawing was sold at Clark Oil on Hwy. 90, Bay St. Louis. Ticket expires March 12, 2023.

The Friday, Sept. 16, Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $256 million with a cash value of approximately $137.4 million. The Saturday, Sept. 17, Powerball jackpot is an estimated $225 million with a cash value of approximately $122.7 million.

Reminder

The second “early bird” drawing occurred today for Powerball® First Millionaire of the Yearä promo. The winner of $1,000 is from Centreville! If you’re not an Insider, sign up today to have a chance to win a Grand Prize trip to NYC & potentially become the first Millionaire of the Year. Entering early could possibly win you $1,000 in the final “early bird” drawing Friday, Sept. 23. The Grand Prize drawing occurs Oct. 3. Sign up: https://www.mslotteryhome.com/players/mississippi-lottery-insider/.

