Dr. Christopher Walker and Hazel Walker Foundation Support Women’s Health with Charitable Donations
Florida nonprofit gives back to local and international community health care organizations
The organizations we support address barriers that prevent financially disadvantaged women from getting critical reproductive and sexual health care.”ORLANDO , FLORIDA , UNITED STATES , September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hazel Walker Foundation (HWF), a nonprofit organization offering no-cost reproductive health services, information, and education for women, made monetary donations to charities in the U.S. and the Caribbean. The charitable contributions are a part of the organization’s ongoing effort to support women in underserved communities. Founder Dr. Christopher Walker selected Women’s Health Network in Jamaica and Shepherd’s Hope in Central Florida as the first recipients to obtain financial assistance through the organization.
— Dr. Christopher Walker
In addition to its core mission, Hazel Walker Foundation aids facilities, clinics, and programs that deliver free sexual and reproductive health care. Women’s Health Network is a not-for-profit, non-governmental organization (NGO) in Jamaica, West Indies with mission and service sites across the island. The organization increases access to essential healthcare services and ensures equity in the delivery of services. Shepherd’s Hope provides free primary care and specialty care medical services to uninsured and underinsured patients. With funding from HWF, both charities can extend their services and reach more women in the communities they serve.
“Even as a small nonprofit, we have the capability to make a global impact by donating to organizations, in the United States and abroad, that closely align with our mission,” says Dr. Christopher Walker, founder of the Hazel Walker Foundation. “The organizations we support address barriers that prevent financially disadvantaged women from getting critical reproductive and sexual health care.”
Hazel Walker Foundation empowers women to take control of their reproductive health by offering free oral contraceptives. The nonprofit also helps victims of female genital mutilation (FGM) by performing no-cost reconstructive surgery. All services are delivered through the through the foundation’s partner provider UroGyn Specialists of Florida in downtown Orlando, and additional information is available via the website. Over the next few months, the website is expected to expand educational resources, such as videos, articles, and links to medical facilities and public health services across the nation.
About Hazel Walker Foundation
Hazel Walker Foundation, Inc. (HWF) is a nonprofit organization that supports women’s reproductive health by offering free services and educational resources. Dr. Christopher Walker, a humanitarian and nationally recognized urogynecologist and regenerative medicine specialist, founded the organization in honor of his mother, Hazel Walker. The nonprofit is a legacy of her motherly love, support, and strong Christian values and will advance the right to universal sexual and reproductive health care for all women. To learn more, visit HazelWalkerFoundation.org.
