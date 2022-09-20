Manufacturing Web Design Leader Helps Notable Brands Launch Revamped Websites
Top manufacturing web designer Idea Marketing Group has recently launched new custom websites for Carmex, Eagle Brand, and Jeron Electrical Systems.CHICAGO , ILLINOIS, USA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Top manufacturing web design agency Idea Marketing Group of Chicago has recently launched new websites for several major brands as part of their expanding portfolio of clients within consumer goods and healthcare solutions. Idea has recently completed work on website redesigns for Carmex, Eagle Brand, and Jeron Electrical Systems.
Each of these projects features unique, custom web design to create new, modern websites that achieves the client's goals. Idea Marketing Group has worked with other notable brand names in the past such as Bridgford Foods and Weber Grill.
The Carmex web design project focused on improving their website’s load speed and optimizing the mobile experience for users. Previously, the Carmex website performance was negatively affected by low desktop load speeds and even lower mobile speeds.
With a custom website build by Idea, web developers the Carmex website’s mobile page speed increased by 148% and their desktop speeds increased by 40%. These website speed improvements, along with data-driven adjustments to the user journey, will increase website traffic and improve conversion rates by creating a user-friendly site that loads quickly.
Idea Marketing Group also recently completed a web design project for a consumer good market share leader in specialty baking products, Eagle Brand. This project's focus was to create a website that better demonstrated what consumers could do with Eagle products while being easily navigable for their user demographic. The website also needed to be more manageable so the Eagle team could make updates to the website as needed without relying on third-party support.
The new custom CPG website featured updated messaging and focus with a simplified user flow, allowing customers to easily find specific products they were looking for. The project included a complete overhaul of the website’s recipe section; creating and organizing recipe pages that were easily filterable. The new recipe pages featured options to save or share recipes and a wishlist for recipes. Idea’s internal dev team built a custom importer to manage Eagle’s import of hundreds of unique recipes.
Jeron came to Idea seeking an expert consultation on how to improve their healthcare manufacturing web design, and how to leverage SEO to position themselves as a medical manufacturing industry leader.
As part of their custom manufacturing website redesign, Idea created a website that was more navigable by using cutting-edge software to analyze customer behavior. The website project scope also included significant improvements to the client's SEO strategy to establish Jeron as an industry expert.
These new web design projects for industry-leading clients illustrate Idea’s ability to handle diverse project requirements, within budget and on schedule. With the insights gained from behavior analysis software and in-depth experience in SEO and Content Marketing, Idea crafts a custom website that speaks directly to target audiences and drives results for even the most niche markets.
Combined with our proven expertise through award-winning custom web design, Idea websites are built for each specific client to perform beyond expectations. With these major portfolio additions, Idea demonstrates to new potential clients both knowledge and experience in CPG and manufacturing web design.
Idea Marketing Group encourages everyone within the manufacturing and CPG industry to visit these newly built sites or explore our recent projects in our web design portfolio section.
Idea Marketing Group is a marketing agency known for web design and development. Since 2009, they have built hundreds of websites and managed marketing campaigns reaching millions of people for top brands and businesses throughout the nation. Services include branding, strategy, UI/UX design, content marketing, search engine optimization, website support, and digital advertising. Everything a website needs to dominate in search rankings. They are consistently rated as a top web design agency by Clutch.co.
