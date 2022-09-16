Submit Release
Learn the basics of nature photography at Runge Nature Center on Sept. 24

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to spend the morning with local photographer and MDC staff volunteer, Dan Bernskoetter, to learn tips and tricks on capturing the best outdoor photos with both a digital camera and a smartphone. The free event will be from 10 a.m. until noon on September 24 at Runge Nature Center. Bernskoetter has a strong background in nature photography, and his photos have been chosen several times to be featured in MDC’s Natural Event Calendar.

Dress for the weather as this event will be conducted both indoors and outdoors.

Registration for this event is required and can be done at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4c7. Attendees are required to be 18 years or older at the time of the event.

Runge Nature Center is located at 330 Commerce Drive in Jefferson City. Learn more at https://mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places/runge-conservation-nature-center.

