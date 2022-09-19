Insecure Web Sheds Light on DarkWeb and Saves Small Businesses by Stamping Out $17 Million DarkWeb Credentials Business

ESTONIA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Hacked.com, small businesses are in a new era of cyberattacks. Recent reports show a 434 percent uptick in hacks on unexpecting establishments, with 42 percent of them closing their doors after the dreaded data breach. But one experienced cyber security team is foiling the plans of the bad actors. Meet InsecureWeb, the latest cyber weapon for the most sophisticated IT arsenal.

The news headlines are riddled with tales of the latest cyber-attacks on big business. Whether the Target hack that left millions of faithful customers open to credit card fraud or the ransom attack on Colonial Pipeline that brought this major gas pipeline to a standstill, digital thieves declared an all-out war on data security. The latest numbers show there are over 2 billion registered domain names and 12 billion email addresses – each one full of private information – but with InsecureWeb the data is safe.

While the big boys weather the storm, many smaller enterprises and municipalities fall prey to ransom demands climbing in the millions. InsecureWeb is the solution to these troubles. This “digital attack surface platform keeps an eye on the bad guys operating in shady places like black market sites, P2P networks, hidden chat rooms, botnets, and private websites.”

Their white hat experts can monitor the 16 Billion bits of data floating in cyberspace. These records are growing by the millions each day, and to the right hacker, it is a treasure trove of information. InsecureWeb not only monitors the records for vulnerabilities and alerts the users, but it stops the hacks before they can do any damage. In addition, the seasoned team at InsecureWeb stands ready to route out malevolent forces and cyber criminals like DarkSide or ShadowCrew.

According to a Deloitte study, the average company spends up to 14 percent of the annual IT budget, staving off cybersecurity threats. Still, even with that investment, some businesses have fallen prey to hackers to the tune of millions in loss and revenue and irreparable damage to their brand name. InsecureWeb has a better way forward by securing ecosystems with their proprietary cyber security system that thwarts the criminal plans to use weak or lessened passwords often found for sale on the DarkWeb. In addition, InsecureWeb blocks the breach before it happens.

These notorious programmers are often skilled technicians who delight in the challenge of breaking through a firewall of stealing passwords. No matter the political purpose or monetary incentive behind the hack, InsecureWeb is there to shut down even the most elegant malware, ransomware, and attacks from high-level digital architects. InsecureWeb stands ready to squash the black hat brigade with their impenetrable defenses that run 24 hours a day, seven days a week, keeping a safeguard over vulnerable data. InsecureWeb is making the web a safe place to do business again as it sheds light on the DarkWeb.

