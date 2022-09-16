Submit Release
Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash In Allegany County

 (FLINTSTONE, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred Friday morning in Allegany County.

At about 5:50 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Cumberland Barrack responded to a report of a crash at eastbound Interstate-68 east of MV Smith Road in Flintstone, Maryland. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling eastbound I-68 when the driver failed to negotiate a right turn. The vehicle struck a metal guardrail on the left side and began to skid. The vehicle traveled across the road to the right and struck a metal guardrail on the right side of the road. The strike on the right side caused the vehicle to spin out into the roadway where it was struck by a tractor-trailer.

Two of the passengers, a 37-year-old woman and an 8-year-old girl, were ejected from the Chevrolet. The girl, identified as Angelin Reyes Sanchez, of Bloomington, Illinois, was declared deceased at the scene. The woman, along with the driver, a 37-year-old male, and four other passengers, were transported to UPMC Western Maryland for treatment of their injuries. The other passengers included a 27-year-old male, two 19-year-old males and a 16-year-old girl. All of the victims were from Bloomington, Illinois.

I-68 was closed for about five hours following the crash. The Maryland State Police Crash Team, with assistance from troopers from the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division, will be investigating the case.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

